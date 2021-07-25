All banned Ultra League Remix Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The Ultra League Remix in Pokémon Go is a chance for you to try out a new team that you wouldn’t traditionally use in the Ultra League. These two categories have roughly the same rules. In the Ultra League Remix, you have to use a Pokémon that exceeds the 2,500 CP requirement. However, the big difference is that the 20 most used Pokémon in the first part of Pokémon Go’s Season 8 Battle League Ultra League competition are removed, preventing players from using them at all in this competition. In this guide, we’re going to share all banned Ultra League Remix Pokémon.

Here are all of the Pokémon that have been banned from the competition, and you will be unable to use them.

Alolan Muk

Altered Forme Giratina

Articuno

Charizard

Clefable

Cresselia

Empoleon

Escavalier

Gyarados

Lapras

Melmetal

Obstagoon

Poliwrath

Registeel

Scizor

Swampert

Talonflame

Togekiss

Umbreon

Venusaur

Several notable favorites are on this list, such as Talonflame, Registeel, Venusaur, Umbreon, Alolan Muk, Gyarados, Swampert, Lapras, and several others. We’re surprised to not see Galarian Stunfisk on here, but Pokémon is typically reserved for the Great League. Still, more players have been using it more often with the increase of XL candy in Pokémon Go.

By removing these Pokémon, you will want to consider your options for the Ultra League Remix. If you’d rather use these Pokémon, you can still compete in the standard Ultra League battles, which will take place alongside the Ultra League Remix from July 26 to August 6.