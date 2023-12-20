Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (December 2023)

What more could you ask than a smooth multiplayer fighting game set in the world of Demon Slayer? If the premise sounds enticing, grab a weapon and jump into Slayer Battlegrounds. With an immense arsenal to pick from, finding an ideal sword is as challenging as much as it’s exciting.

Well, that excitement quickly wares off if you're as unlucky as I am and keep getting the mighty Plunger of the West three times in a row. Weapon Blindbox often won't cooperate, so you'll need to use a lot of spins to get one of those sweet katanas. Redeem the Slayer Battlegrounds codes to ensure you'll never run out of Gold for spins.

All Slayer Battlegrounds Codes List

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

2b0imrb : Unlocks 1,000 Gold

: Unlocks 1,000 Gold l3ugz7c : Unlocks 1,000 Gold

: Unlocks 1,000 Gold asmvhft : Unlocks 1,500 Gold

: Unlocks 1,500 Gold udampw3 : Unlocks 1,500 Gold

: Unlocks 1,500 Gold q8mfxa4: Unlocks 1,500 Gold

Slayer Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Battlegrounds

Redeeming codes in Slayer Battlegrounds is easy. Follow the steps below:

Launch Slayer Battlegrounds in Roblox. Click the Menu button at the top of the screen. Select the Codes option in the drop-down menu. Insert a working code into the Enter text box. Press OK and enjoy your rewards.

How Can You Get More Slayer Battlegrounds Codes?

While the developers release new codes for Slayer Battlegrounds on the End of Month Studio Discord server, there’s a more convenient way to get them quickly. If you bookmark this article and check in from time to time, we’ll make sure you’ll get all the codes compiled in one handy list.

Why Are My Slayer Battlegrounds Codes Not Working?

Slayer Battlegrounds codes are prone to typos since they are often long strings of random numbers and letters. Therefore, we recommend copying and pasting them into the game instead of entering them manually.

Aside from misspellings, another common problem lies in unforeseen expiration dates. Sometimes, an invalid code can overstay its welcome on our Working list if the developers don’t specify when they will take it down. In such cases, notify us so we can refresh our article.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Slayer Battlegrounds

Slayer Battlegrounds codes are far from the only way to get more free rewards. If you’re logging in regularly, you can claim 100 Gold per day and complete Daily Tasks for additional Cash. Seasonal events will bring more exclusive prizes and missions you can solve into the rotation.

If you’re looking for a solid weapon to start your journey with, you can claim a free sword by liking the game and joining the EOM STUDIO Roblox group.

What Is Slayer Battlegrounds?

Slayer Battlegrounds is a Roblox multiplayer fighting experience heavily inspired by the popular Demon Slayer franchise. Complete an extensive collection of weapons by spinning the Blindbox and pick one most suitable for your taste and fighting style. Once you’re ready, step into the arena and face other players in fast-paced combat.

If you're interested in more free rewards for your favorite Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section!