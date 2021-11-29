All Battle League Season 10 rewards and encounters in Pokémon Go

The Battle League Season 10 has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, various rewards for you to earn as you work your way through the heated competition. You’ll be working your way up through the many ranks, unlocking more rewards and benefits along the way. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the rewards you’ll receive as you progress through the Battle League Season 10 in Pokémon Go.

All Battle League Season 10 rewards

Upon winning a specific number of battles, you might have the chance to receive a Pokémon encounter. The Pokémon you might find in that encounter vary, depending on your rank.

Rank 1

These are all of the Pokémon encounters you’ll have while at rank 1. Pyroar is a guaranteed encounter when you reach rank 1.

Azumarill

Bayleef

Chinchou

Croconaw

Quilava

Spinarak

When you reach rank 6, Mienfoo is a guaranteed encounter and is added to the overall pool of potential Pokémon you might be able to catch.

Rank 11

These are all of the Pokémon added to your encounter pool when you reach rank 11.

Forretress

Frillish

Noctowl

Shieldon

Skuntank

Rank 16

These are all of the Pokémon added to your encounter pool when you reach rank 16.

Larvitar

Rufflet

Scraggy

Rank 20

When you reach rank 20, the five-star Raid Boss that is currently in rotation when you win has the chance to appear. These are the legendary Pokémon.

Veteran Rank

When you reach Veteran Rank at 2,500+ or above, Noibat is a guaranteed encounter and is added to your overall encounter pool.

Expert Rank

When you reach Expert Rank at 2,750+ or above, Deino is a guaranteed encounter and is added to your overall encounter pool.

For Season 10, players also have the chance to earn Lysandre’s outfit. You can wear this avatar item to have your character look just like the leader of Team Flare.

Ace rank: Lysandre-Style Gloves

Veteran rank: Lysandre-Style Shoes

Expert rank: Lysandre-Style Pants

Legend rank: Lysandre-Style Jacket and Lysandre Pose

Season 10 for Pokémon Go runs from November 29 to February 28, 2022.