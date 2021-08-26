All Battle League Season 9 rewards in Pokémon Go
All prizes for the big winners.
Pokémon Go’s PvP competition is kicking off Season 9 on August 30, right before an upcoming season that begins on September 1. With a new season, there will be plenty of rewards for players to earn who want to rank up throughout the competition. The entire season goes from August 30 to November 29, so you’ll have plenty of chances to find a solid team, increase your rank, and earn several rewards. These are all of the rewards you can earn competing in the Battle League Season 9.
All Battle League Season 9 rewards
All Rank Up encounters
When ranking up in Pokémon Go’s Battle League, there will be a guaranteed encounter that you’ll receive with a special Pokémon. These are all of those encounters.
- Rank 1: Charizard
- Rank 6: Mienfoo
- Veteran Rank (2,500): Noibat
- Expert Rank (2,750): Deino
- Legend Rank (3,000): Libre Pikachu
All Standard encounters
If you win enough Pokémon battles during a set, you’ll earn the chance to have a Pokémon encounter. These are all the pools of Pokémon you could potentially find as a reward.
- Rank 1: Charmeleon, Nidoran (female), Hypno, Sableye, Smoochum, or Solosis
- Rank 6: Mienfoo
- Rank 11: Rhydon, Drifblim, Seismitoad, Frillish, or Litwick
- Rank 16: Snorlax, Scrafty, or Rufflet
- Rank 20: Current five-star legendary Pokémon
- Veteran Rank (2,500): Noibat
- Expert Rank (2,750): Deino
Avatar items
A new set of Avatar items will be available for players who reach certain ranks during Season 9. The big Avatar item is Leon’s outfit, who appeared in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- All players who reach rank 3 receive the Pikachu Libre Avatar items
- All players who reach rank 19 receive an Elite Charged TM and an Elite Fast TM at the end-of-season reward
- At Ace Rank, players unlock the Reigning Champion Sport Glove
- At Veteran Rank, players receive Leon’s Look Sport Cap
- At Expert Rank, players receive the Reigning Champion Sport Shorts
- At Legend Rank, players receive the Reigning Champion Sport Top
- Midway through Season 9, Leon’s iconic pose will be available for all Legend rank players