All Battle League Season 9 rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s PvP competition is kicking off Season 9 on August 30, right before an upcoming season that begins on September 1. With a new season, there will be plenty of rewards for players to earn who want to rank up throughout the competition. The entire season goes from August 30 to November 29, so you’ll have plenty of chances to find a solid team, increase your rank, and earn several rewards. These are all of the rewards you can earn competing in the Battle League Season 9.

All Battle League Season 9 rewards

All Rank Up encounters

When ranking up in Pokémon Go’s Battle League, there will be a guaranteed encounter that you’ll receive with a special Pokémon. These are all of those encounters.

Rank 1: Charizard

Rank 6: Mienfoo

Veteran Rank (2,500): Noibat

Expert Rank (2,750): Deino

Legend Rank (3,000): Libre Pikachu

All Standard encounters

If you win enough Pokémon battles during a set, you’ll earn the chance to have a Pokémon encounter. These are all the pools of Pokémon you could potentially find as a reward.

Rank 1: Charmeleon, Nidoran (female), Hypno, Sableye, Smoochum, or Solosis

Rank 6: Mienfoo

Rank 11: Rhydon, Drifblim, Seismitoad, Frillish, or Litwick

Rank 16: Snorlax, Scrafty, or Rufflet

Rank 20: Current five-star legendary Pokémon

Veteran Rank (2,500): Noibat

Expert Rank (2,750): Deino

Avatar items

A new set of Avatar items will be available for players who reach certain ranks during Season 9. The big Avatar item is Leon’s outfit, who appeared in Pokémon Sword and Shield.