All Battle Studies midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Battle Studies subject in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was supposed to be the most entertaining one in the Academy. However, it is just a normal class like any other where you talk a lot about how to battle Pokémon properly. However, you will learn a lot of important facts about how to properly battle Pokémon in Paldea. Though you can see “battle” in the title, there are no battles in this class. So, we don’t blame you if you forgot all the lessons and need some help for your midterms. Since you want to make sure that you don’t fail this class, here are all the Battle Studies midterm questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Battle Studies midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Battle Studies midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. The higher a Pokémon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks. B) Special 2. Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? C) The move’s name 3. How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? B) Four 4. What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? B) Terastallizing and attacking 5. What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? A) Fighting

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Battle Studies midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm.