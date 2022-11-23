All History midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the most interesting subjects in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is History. It will teach most players a lot about the Paldea region and how it ended up as this beautiful open world we see now. However, for most Pokémon fans, History might be the class where they paid the least attention, as there are a lot of years, mysteries, and country names they will never remember even if they did pay attention. So, to help you all out, here are all the History midterm questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so that you may impress your classmates with your knowledge.

History midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their History midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. What is the name of the geological formation at the center of the Paldea region? A) The Great Crater of Paldea 2. What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? C) Treasure 3. How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region? B) Approximately 2,000 years ago 4. How many years ago was the academy built? A) 805 years ago 5. Those seeking _____ need look no further than the grapes/oranges (Violet/Scarlet) of Paldea. C) Knowledge

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the History midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm.