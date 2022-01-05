All Blaziken weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Blaziken is one of the many Pokémon you can fight against in raids in Pokémon Go. Defeating it might prove challenging, so you want to make sure you have the best team possible to beat it. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Blaziken’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Blaziken weaknesses

Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves. Therefore, we highly recommend using Flying, Ground, and Water-type Pokémon against Blaziken.

Best Pokémon counters to Blaziken

The best Pokémon to counter Blaziken will be Rhyperior, Garchomp, and Kingler.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s a Pokémon we highly recommend for many raid battles, and it would be a solid option to use against Rhyperior. The downside is that it could take heavy damage from Blaziken’s Fighting-type moves. The best moveset for Rhyperior is the fast move mud-slap and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon. Unlike Rhyperior, Garchomp is effective against Blaziken without any weaknesses. The problem is that Garchomp is a Dragon-type, making it a problematic Pokémon to find and power-up in Pokémon Go. The best moveset for Garchomp is the fast move dragon tail and charged moves earth power and earthquake.

Kingler is a Water-type Pokémon. While not the strongest Pokémon you might find that is a Water-type, it’s a reasonably powerful choice that plenty of trainers have likely encountered throughout their travels. The best moveset to teach Kinlger is the fast move bubble and the charged moves crabhammer and x-scissor.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to beat Blaziken. Here are some other options you should consider to fill out the rest of your roster.

Alakazam

Clawitzer

Crawdaunt

Gardevoir

Ho-Oh

Hoopa

Kyogre

Landorus

Swampert

After you defeat Blaziken, you have a chance to capture this Pokémon and add it to your roster. You do have a chance to catch a shiny version.