All Blood Furnace quests in World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade

For players eager to jump into World of Warcraft Classic’s Burning Crusade dungeon, the Blood Furnace, there are quests you can complete while attempting this dungeon. These quests will be faction exclusive, so you need to make sure to complete them depending on if you’re on the side of the Horde or the Alliance, but they come with the same name. When you reach a later point and attempt the Heroic version of the Blood Furnace dungeon, there’s also a quest you can complete when attempting it.

All Blood Furnace quests

The Blood is Life

The Blood is Life quest requires that you walk away with 10 Fel Orc Blood Vials, which drop from the basic mob enemies you encounter during the first portion of the dungeon. This will be any Fel Orc you encounter on your journey through the instance, so make sure always to be looting them to ensure you grab them. As an Alliance, when you have all 10, return to Gunny at Honor Hold at location 56.4, 66.6. They’re going to be the red-bearded Dwarf. If you’re playing as the Horde, you need to speak with Caza’rez in Thrallmar, who is at location 54.8, 36.0.

Heart of Rage

The Heart of Rage quest will have you scouting out and learning about what’s happening inside the Blood Furnace, which means you need to complete the dungeon to succeed. For Alliance players, you’ll need to speak with Gunny again at the same location in Honor Hold at 56.4, 66.6. However, you now need to speak with Force Command Danath Trollbane. You can find them at 56.6, 66.6, right next to Gunny. When you’re playing as a Horde player, you speak with Cazarez in Thrallmar at 54.8, 36.0. When you complete the dungeon, report to Nazgrel in Orgrimmar at 32.6, 36.0.

Heroic – Wanted: Keli’dan’s Feathered Stave

The Heroic quest for the Blood Furnace dungeon is called Wanted: Keli’dan’s Feathered Stave. This will have you fighting and defeating the final boss of the Blood Furnace, Keli’dan the Breaker. All you have to do is complete the dungeon on Heroic difficulty, and his weapon becomes yours. You receive the quest from Wind Trader Zhareem, whom you can find at Shattraht City at 75.0, 36.8. You receive 13 gold, 20 silver, and 2 Badge of Justices for your trouble.