All Boomas locations for Preparations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As the Gungans prepare for war against the Trader Federation army in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they’ll need to collect their boomas to use during the battle. You’ll need to find all of them to complete the Preparations mission. This guide covers all Booma locations for Preparations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are 20 boomas you need to find. Many of them will be clustered together on the map. When you accept the quest, you can find six boomas inside a nest, to the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Faamba blocking a box full of boomas next to the Gungan Warrior. However, the Fambaa will only move if you give them Shuura. You can find those hanging from a branch nearby that you can grab using Jar-Jar’s grappling hook.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Closer to the lake, you can find several boomas locked inside of the crates floating in the water on the southeast part of the map. To reach them, you’ll need to use Jar-Jar’s grappling hook to reel them in and then bash them to collect the boomas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve collected all of the boomas, you can return to the Gungan Warrior over by the entrance to the Sacred Place, and you’ll complete the quest.