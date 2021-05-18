All Cacturne weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Cacturne is one of the several raid Pokémon you can battle against in Pokémon Go during the Luminous Legends Y event. This Pokémon will be a three star battle, so you can expect to handle it yourself with the correct team and if you’re around level 30 or 35. If you’re lower than this, we recommend bringing a friend with you to defeat this Pokémon. Cacturne is two different types, so you’ll have to make sure you consider all of its weaknesses when picking the best Pokémon to battle it.

All Cacturne weaknesses

Cacturne is a Dark and Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, giving you various options to pick from for the battle. It’s resistant against Psychic, Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. The best weakness you exploit is the Bug-type option.

The best Pokémon to counter Cacturne

The best Pokémon you can use against Cactune will be Mega Beedril, Genesect, or Escavalier.

Mega Beedrill is a Bug and Poison-type Pokémon. Because it’s a mega Pokémon, during a battle, it provides a boost to all Pokémon fighting on its side and is probably a better option for you to use when battling alongside allies. However, it can have a huge boost to its attacks in its mega form, making it an ideal choice to destroy Cacturne’s defenses. The best moveset to teach Mega Beedrill is bug bite for its fast move and x-scissor and fell stinger for its charged moves.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Genesect, the legendary Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. While Genesect is a rare Pokémon to acquire, it’s a good choice for this battle if you have it in your collection. With it being a Steel-type, it should have added defenses to make it harder for Cacturne to do reliable damage against it. The best moveset Genesect can use fast move fury cutter and the charged move x-scissor and magnet bomb.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend for this battle will be Escavalier, another Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. Similar to Genesect, Escavalier is only weak to Fire-type damage, making it the perfect opponent for Cacturne, and it can withstand most of its attacks. It has a higher defense because of it being a Steel-type, with several efficient attacks to exploit Cacturne’s weaknesses. The best moveset you can teach Escavalier is the fast move bug bite and the charged moves megahorn and drill run.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to take with you against Cacturne for a raid battle. These are other recommendations we have for this battle.

Darmanitan

Durant

Heatran

Heracross

Lucario

Mega Charizard

Mega Gengar

Moltres

Reshiram

Scizor

Yanmega

After you defeat Cacturne, you’ll have a chance to capture it following the end of the raid, and receive several rewards for your trouble.