All Call of Duty Mobile Season Start and End Dates

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most played mobile games right now. The game follows a season-based system where we get a new season every month. Currently, the thirteenth season of the game is active, which revolves around a winter war. For avid fans of the game who are curious about each season’s release date and run time, we’ve listed all of them below.

Season No. Season Name Start Date Season 1 Unnamed October 1, 2019 Season 2 Unnamed November 25, 2019 Season 3 The Future Is Here January 16, 2020 Season 4 Rise of Soap March 1, 2020 Season 5 Steel Legion April 1, 2020 Season 6 Once Upon A Time In Rust May 1, 2020 Season 7 Radioactive Agent June 12, 2020 Season 8 The Forge July 10, 2020 Season 9 Conquest August 16, 2020 Season 10 The Hunt September 10, 2020 Season 11 Anniversary October 15, 2020 Season 12 Going Dark November 11, 2020 Season 13 Wint3r War December 22, 2020

Except for Season 2 & 3, every Call of Duty: Mobile season has lasted for a month. Each season features a new theme, weapons, Operator Skills, perks, and game modes. Additionally, each season comes with a new Battle Pass which players can buy from the in-game store.