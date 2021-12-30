All Call of Duty Mobile Season Start and End Dates
We’re 13 seasons in.
Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most played mobile games right now. The game follows a season-based system where we get a new season every month. Currently, the thirteenth season of the game is active, which revolves around a winter war. For avid fans of the game who are curious about each season’s release date and run time, we’ve listed all of them below.
|Season No.
|Season Name
|Start Date
|Season 1
|Unnamed
|October 1, 2019
|Season 2
|Unnamed
|November 25, 2019
|Season 3
|The Future Is Here
|January 16, 2020
|Season 4
|Rise of Soap
|March 1, 2020
|Season 5
|Steel Legion
|April 1, 2020
|Season 6
|Once Upon A Time In Rust
|May 1, 2020
|Season 7
|Radioactive Agent
|June 12, 2020
|Season 8
|The Forge
|July 10, 2020
|Season 9
|Conquest
|August 16, 2020
|Season 10
|The Hunt
|September 10, 2020
|Season 11
|Anniversary
|October 15, 2020
|Season 12
|Going Dark
|November 11, 2020
|Season 13
|Wint3r War
|December 22, 2020
Except for Season 2 & 3, every Call of Duty: Mobile season has lasted for a month. Each season features a new theme, weapons, Operator Skills, perks, and game modes. Additionally, each season comes with a new Battle Pass which players can buy from the in-game store.