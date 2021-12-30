All Call of Duty Mobile Season Start and End Dates

We’re 13 seasons in.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most played mobile games right now. The game follows a season-based system where we get a new season every month. Currently, the thirteenth season of the game is active, which revolves around a winter war. For avid fans of the game who are curious about each season’s release date and run time, we’ve listed all of them below.

Season No.Season NameStart Date
Season 1UnnamedOctober 1, 2019
Season 2Unnamed November 25, 2019
Season 3The Future Is HereJanuary 16, 2020
Season 4Rise of SoapMarch 1, 2020
Season 5Steel LegionApril 1, 2020
Season 6Once Upon A Time In RustMay 1, 2020
Season 7Radioactive AgentJune 12, 2020
Season 8The ForgeJuly 10, 2020
Season 9ConquestAugust 16, 2020
Season 10The HuntSeptember 10, 2020
Season 11AnniversaryOctober 15, 2020
Season 12Going DarkNovember 11, 2020
Season 13Wint3r WarDecember 22, 2020

Except for Season 2 & 3, every Call of Duty: Mobile season has lasted for a month. Each season features a new theme, weapons, Operator Skills, perks, and game modes. Additionally, each season comes with a new Battle Pass which players can buy from the in-game store.

