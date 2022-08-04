All card prices for the Pokemon 26th anniversary McDonald’s cards

Pokémon cards have returned to McDonald’s this year as part of a now-annual promotion at the restaurant. While the promotion is running from August 9 to September 26 2022, anyone who buys a Happy Meal will receive a pack of 4 cards as well as a couple of other goodies. There are 15 cards to get in total, covering favorite Pokémon from generations past along with some more recent additions.

If you’re looking to make a quick buck, though, you might be interested to know how much each card will go for if you were to sell it. In previous years some of the cards have been known to make a pretty penny, though you’re unlikely to paying off your student loans with them any time soon. Here’s what you can expect for this year’s promotional cards.

Card prices for McDonald’s Pokémon Card Game promotion

It’s important to note that there aren’t yet any official figures on how much these cards are worth. However, we can get an idea of how much one might get for them by taking a look at secondary market sites like eBay. Here’s the range of prices currently for the 2022 McDonald’s promotional Pokémon cards.

Bewear – $1-$2

Chinchou – $1-$3

Cutiefly – $1-$2.50

Drampa – $1-$3

Flaaffy – $1-$3

Gossifleur – $1-$6

Growlithe – $1.50-$18

Lapras – $1-$3

Ledyba – $1-$3

Pangoro – $1-$3

Pikachu – $2-$12

Rowlet – $2-$6

Smeargle – $2-$6

Tynamo – $1-$3

Victini – $5-$7

Naturally, the omnipresent Pikachu looks set to bring in a good haul for business-minded collectors, but there are a handful of other less-expected culprits too. Those looking to get a good return on their Happy Meal investment should especially cross their fingers for a Smeargle or a Victini, which TCGPlayer.com classifies as a rare find.