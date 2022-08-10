All changes to Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

Salmon Run makes it return in Splatoon 3. Teaming up with a party of four, you’ll be tasked with eliminating vicious Salmonids and collecting their Golden Eggs. The more eggs you collect, the better your reward will be, and if you manage to complete the job, you’ll get a huge bonus. So, it’s important that all four players work together to make it to the end. Announced during the Splatoon 3 Direct, Salmon Run will be seeing a few changes.

All the new enemies in Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

New Boss Salmonids have been added, including Slammin’ Lid and the Big Shot. Slammin’ Lid is a flying enemy will create barriers that will protect other Salmonids. In order to attack it, you have to lure it to the ground by standing under it but be careful. You can be crushed if you don’t move out of the way in time! Big Shot is a huge Salmonid with a cannon that fires projectiles from a distance. When its projectiles hit the ground, it’ll produce shockwaves. So, while the enemy isn’t a threat up close, it’s definitely a menace that you’ll want to take of quickly.

Another Salmonid that has been added is Cohozuna, a giant King Salmonid. After you finish up the job, this enemy has a chance of appear. In this extra wave, you’ll can try and beat Cohozuna in the allotted time you have and collect as many Golden Eggs as you can from them. This is where one of your weapons, a tank called Egg Cannon, will prove useful. This powerful weapon will fire Golden Eggs at Cohozuna, dealing a ton of damage to them.

Additional changes coming to Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

New enemies aren’t the only thing coming to Salmon Run. Teased in the Direct, an event called Big Run will be making its way to the game mode as well. Once every few months, Big Run will occur where Salmonids will invade the city where Inklings and Octolings live. Finally, in additional to this, Salmon Mode can be played at any time rather than just at a select time like in Splatoon 2.