All Chaos Chamber side objectives and how to complete them in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Chaos Chamber is a wonderful piece of endgame content that really puts your skills to the test. Go for a run through the Chaos Chamber to prove your worth and gather amazing loot. Of course, during your run, you might have noticed some side objectives that you can complete. These objectives are worth doing if you know how to complete them. Here is everything you need to know about the Chaos Chamber side objectives in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The point of doing side objectives is to get more crystals to spend in the Chaos Chamber. During your run, you will collect crystals. These crystals are a form of currency unique to the Chaos Chamber that can be spent on blessings to help you during your run and loot from the barfing rabbit statues at the end of your run.

There are a bunch of different side objectives that can pop up in any of the encounters during your Chaos Chamber run. Here are all the objectives to look out for and how to complete them:

Destroy the Dragon Lord Statue: Completed by destroying the statue of the Dragon Lord before the encounter is over.

Protect the Butt-Stallion Statue: The Butt-Stallion statue has multiple tiers. You can tell how close is it to being destroyed by how small it is. Prevent enemies from destroying it for the length of the encounter.

Keep the Fire Spirit Alive: This is done by feeding the Fire Spirit fire orbs that drop from dead enemies. These orbs glow red. Pick them up by interacting with them and then interacting with the Fire Spirit.

Complete the Encounter Within the Time Limit: You may need to rush to complete this side objective. You will see a timer under the objective on the side of the screen. The timer can range from one minute to two minutes.

Melee Enemies: Completed by filling up the bar before the encounter ends. You will have to defeat enemies using melee attacks. As long as the last hit an enemy receives is from a melee attack, it will count toward the progress bar.

Kill Enemies Inside Designated Areas: When this objective is active, you will see multiple glowing circles on the ground. You need to kill enemies while standing inside one of the circles.

You may not get a side objective during each encounter. When you do get a side objective, make sure to complete it to get those bonus crystals.