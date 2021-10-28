All characters in King of Fighters XV
The new and the old are coming to KOF XV.
One of 2022’s biggest fighting games King of Fighters XV is just around the corner, and it has one of the largest rosters in the genre at launch. As February looms, let’s go over all of the confirmed characters in the game so far. Hopefully, SNK will “shatter all expectations” with its 39 character selection.
Hero Team
- Shun’ei
- Meitenkun
- Benimaru
Sacred Treasures Team
- Kyo
- Chizuru
- Iori
Fatal Fury Team
- Terry Bogard
- Joe Higashi
- Andy Bogard
Orochi Team
- Yashiro
- Chris
- Shermie
Art of Fighting Team
- King
- Ryo
- Robert
Ikari Warriors Team
- Clark
- Leona
- Ralf
Secret Agents Team
- Luong
- Vanessa
- Blue Mary
Heroine Team
- Mai
- Yuri
- Athena
Galaxy Anton Wrestling Team
- King of Dinosaurs
- Antonov
- Ramon
Rival Team
- Heidern
- Isla
- Dolores
Unknown Team
- K’
- Ash Crimson
At the time of writing, we are expecting to hear announcements of six more characters on the roster. There are some new characters like Delores and the stylish Isla, who will hopefully bring new life to the series. In addition, old school fighters like Chris and Shermie are back from the dead after being canonically disposed of until now.
We’ll update this list as soon as the full roster has been announced. We should find out before the game’s official release on February 17, 2022, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.