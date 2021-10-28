All characters in King of Fighters XV

The new and the old are coming to KOF XV.

One of 2022’s biggest fighting games King of Fighters XV is just around the corner, and it has one of the largest rosters in the genre at launch. As February looms, let’s go over all of the confirmed characters in the game so far. Hopefully, SNK will “shatter all expectations” with its 39 character selection.

Hero Team

  • Shun’ei
  • Meitenkun
  • Benimaru

Sacred Treasures Team

  • Kyo
  • Chizuru
  • Iori

Fatal Fury Team

  • Terry Bogard
  • Joe Higashi
  • Andy Bogard

Orochi Team

  • Yashiro
  • Chris
  • Shermie

Art of Fighting Team

  • King
  • Ryo
  • Robert

Ikari Warriors Team

  • Clark
  • Leona
  • Ralf

Secret Agents Team

  • Luong
  • Vanessa
  • Blue Mary

Heroine Team

  • Mai
  • Yuri
  • Athena

Galaxy Anton Wrestling Team

  • King of Dinosaurs
  • Antonov
  • Ramon

Rival Team

  • Heidern
  • Isla
  • Dolores

Unknown Team

  • K’

Unknown Team

  • Ash Crimson
At the time of writing, we are expecting to hear announcements of six more characters on the roster. There are some new characters like Delores and the stylish Isla, who will hopefully bring new life to the series. In addition, old school fighters like Chris and Shermie are back from the dead after being canonically disposed of until now.

We’ll update this list as soon as the full roster has been announced. We should find out before the game’s official release on February 17, 2022, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.

