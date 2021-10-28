All characters in King of Fighters XV

One of 2022’s biggest fighting games King of Fighters XV is just around the corner, and it has one of the largest rosters in the genre at launch. As February looms, let’s go over all of the confirmed characters in the game so far. Hopefully, SNK will “shatter all expectations” with its 39 character selection.

Hero Team

Shun’ei

Meitenkun

Benimaru

Sacred Treasures Team

Kyo

Chizuru

Iori

Fatal Fury Team

Terry Bogard

Joe Higashi

Andy Bogard

Orochi Team

Yashiro

Chris

Shermie

Art of Fighting Team

King

Ryo

Robert

Ikari Warriors Team

Clark

Leona

Ralf

Secret Agents Team

Luong

Vanessa

Blue Mary

Heroine Team

Mai

Yuri

Athena

Galaxy Anton Wrestling Team

King of Dinosaurs

Antonov

Ramon

Rival Team

Heidern

Isla

Dolores

Unknown Team

K’

Unknown Team

Ash Crimson

Image via SNK

At the time of writing, we are expecting to hear announcements of six more characters on the roster. There are some new characters like Delores and the stylish Isla, who will hopefully bring new life to the series. In addition, old school fighters like Chris and Shermie are back from the dead after being canonically disposed of until now.

We’ll update this list as soon as the full roster has been announced. We should find out before the game’s official release on February 17, 2022, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems.