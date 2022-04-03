All classes and upgrades in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Lego Star Wars series is no stranger to a large cast of characters. Developer Traveller’s Tales has revamped the core gameplay which effects all aspects of the game. The Skywalker Saga features an extensive skill tree system. To keep it manageable, rather than character-based skill tree’s, they opted for a class system. Every character fits into one of several classes, and this guide will break them down.

The Jedi

Jedi are the virtuous stalwart defenders of the Republic and enemy of the Sith. They wield the power of the light side of the force, and feature characters such as Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker. Here are their unique upgrades.

Force Flinger — Increase attack damage caused by Force throw.

Jedi Reflexes — Counters are more powerful and damage nearby enemies.

Trick Time — Increase duration of Jedi Mind Tricks.

Mind Master — Increase the range of Jedi Mind Tricks.

The Hero

Heroes are the characters who always fight the good fight. Characters such as Poe Dameron and Chewbacca fall into this category. Here are their skill upgrades.

Improved Shield Generator — Increase shield for ships piloted by Hero characters.

Armored Disguise — Adds defense boost to equipped armor disguise pieces.

Rebel Heart — Increase how often enemies will drop health.

Hero Terminal Expert — Hero Terminals can be skipped or completed for bonus studs.

The Scavenger

Scavengers are always looking to turn trash into treasure. Often seen trading in Tatooine for money or other spare parts. Characters like the Jawas fit into this category.

Crafty — Add new colors to scavenger tools.

Expert Climber — Increase climbing speed.

Better Breaker Blaster — Increase damage and range of Breaker Blaster.

Advanced Gliding — Increase speed when using the glider.

The Scoundrel

A rogue with the heart of gold, Star Wars is no stranger to scoundrels of all sorts. Han Solo essentially created this style of character all on his own.

Business Opportunist — Receive a stud discount when purchasing rumors.

Charged Shot — Charge shots will bounce off surfaces.

Combat Slide — Unlocks a combat slide that causes damage to enemies.

Piercing Rounds — Shoot through solid cover with range attacks.

The Bounty Hunter

Probably the most popular character class in Star Wars outside of anybody with a lightsaber in their grasp. Boba Fett is the quintessential bounty hunter.

Enemy Detector — Detect enemies through walls.

Hidden Bounties — Collect studs from defeated enemies.

Scattershot — Bounter Hunter shots fire in a spread pattern.

Shock Grenade — Unlocks a new shock grenade to use.

The Villain

Villains are usually enemy forces who don’t quality as Sith. Senator Palpatine and General Grievous feature in this role.

Demolitions Expert — Grenades have a larger damage radious.

Extra Ammo — Weapons in drop crates have more ammo.

Defense Droid — A training droid will provide backup during combat.

Villain Terminal Expert — Villain terminals can be skipped or completed for bonus studs.

The Dark Side

The Dark Side has all of the red lightsabers you could ever want. Consisting of some fantastic villains such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Emperor Palpatine.

Fear the Dark side — Enemies have an increased chance of running in fear.

Power Push — A more powerful version of the standard Force push.

Force Crush — An ability that damages enemies held by the Force.

Dark Rise — Boost the powers of Force Lift.

Astromech Droid

Catch these friendly droids co-piloting star ships or unlocking secret terminals. R2-D2 is the poster droid for this class.

Distraction — A hologram will distract enemies.

Droid Barge — Unlocks a charge that damages objects or enemies.

Astromech Socket Expert — Allows automatic bypass of special sockets.

Super Charged — Adds a shockwave to the stun prod attacks.

Protocol Droid

Friendly droids who are useful for translating or cooking a stunning dinner. C-3PO is the the only real reason this class exists.