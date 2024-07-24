Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by DoubleXP
Guides
Fortnite

Where To Plant Wiretaps To Monitor IO Communications In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Listen into the IO's conversations and win big amounts of XP.
Ryan Willcox
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 07:11 am

With the arrival of Week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Resistance questline now tasks players to get even closer to IO bases to plant wiretaps in hard-to-spot locations. Of course, this will result in you having to scramble for the exact right spots to place these devices in. Luckily, there are only three locations to travel to, all being fairly close to one another.

Locations to Plant Wiretaps in Fortnite

Fortnite Map Locations to Plant Wiretaps
Screenshot by DoubleXP

As shown above, these wiretaps should be set wherever you spot their holograms. The first will be next to the cellular tower on the west side of Command Cavern’s mountain. From there, you should travel to The Fortress, as the next wiretap can be placed directly in front of its massive mobile drill. On the opposite side of Loot Lake, the last device will then need to be dropped at an IO outpost on the right side of its garage area.

Like previous weeks, this Resistance quest will grant you an additional 23,000 XP and lead to another Device Uplink mission. However, there’s much more to Week 5 than just new Resistance quests. The latest update provides the debut of the powerful Ranger Shotgun and even allows players to unlock The Prowler skin at no cost.

Related: All Prowler quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Image of Ryan Willcox
Ryan Willcox
Ryan Willcox is a Staff Writer at Gamepur. He is mostly known to cover free-to-play titles, spanning from Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, to Apex Legends. Outside of games, Ryan's other personal interests are reading scientific nonfiction and running.