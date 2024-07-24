How To Get The Crystal Torrent Sorcery In Elden Ring

The Crystalians have ways of making you hurt. Each of their spells is crystal-based and fires off crystals in some way or another. The Crystal Torrent spell allows you to create a crystal mass that fires off shards in rapid succession at your foes. You can hold this spell down to make it continue for a longer amount of time. Even a stray blow from this spell can be rather devastating. Here is how you can get the Crystal Torrent sorcery in Elden Ring.

Acquiring Crystal Torrent Sorcery in Elden Ring

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make your way to the Caelid region. This is the region to the east of Limgrave and the Mistwood.

We recommend waiting until you have unlocked Torrent to make your way to this area since it is a long trek. You can get here a little quicker by going to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave and opening the trapped chest inside. This will teleport you to the center of Caelid into the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. Unfortunately, if you come here early, the enemies can be rather difficult to beat.

Once you reach Caelid, you will need to make your way to the other side of Sellia, the Town of Sorcery, to the Sellia Hideaway that is marked on the map above. This area is to the northeast of Sellia and to the northeast of the Church of the Plague.

When you reach the graveyard, attack the cliff behind the large gravestone with the magic-wielding enemy in front of it. This will reveal the entrance to the tunnel. You will need to traverse the tunnel and defeat the Putrid Crystalians boss at the end.

This boss will require you to fight three Crystalians at one time. Make sure you bring a heavy weapon that can easily break their poise.

