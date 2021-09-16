All classes in Roblox Verdant Moon

Roblox Verdant Moon is an action-adventure game that’s been getting a lot of attention since its release in early May and has been receiving a steady stream of updates since then. In the game, you can earn money by claiming bounties or winning fights, similar to what you’d get in a regular MMO-styled game with requests. The game also highly encourages the player to explore the world that Verdant Moon has to offer, as you’ll be able to gain new skills and even spells.

As of right now, there are 13 classes in Roblox Verdant Moon, 6 base classes, 6 superclasses, and one subclass. Each class comes with its own perks and features that will no doubt suit someone’s playstyle.

Here are the current classes in Roblox Verdant Moon.

Base Classes

Sword

Spear

Axe

Push Dagger

Greatsword

Scythe

Super Classes

Sword

Spear

Axe

Push Dagger

Greatsword

Scythe

Subclass

Mage

According to members of the game’s community Discord, the super classes in Verdant Moon haven’t been implemented. Players of the game are speculating that, because of the name super, that there will be upgraded abilities and stats from the base classes. Mage also isn’t a full-fledged class at the moment, either. While players can learn magic skills in the game, it isn’t fully fleshed like the other classes are in the game.