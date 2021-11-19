All Clown locations in Jubilife City in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When you enter Jubilife City in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, shortly after delivering the Parcel to your rival, you’ll be approached by a stranger. He’ll inform you he’s the inventor of the Pokéetch, a Poké Watch that he’ll reward you. However, to receive the Pokétch, you’ll need to find three clowns in Jubilife City. In this guide, we’re going to detail all three of the clown locations in Jubilife City.

All clown locations in Jubilife City

You need to find the three clowns to receive the Pokétch coupons. To obtain the coupons, you’ll also need to answer each of the questions the clowns give you. The first clown is hiding behind the PokéCenter in town. Approach him, and he’ll ask if you all Pokémon gain experience points by battling other Pokémon, which they do, so answer with yes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second clown is at the Juilife TV tower. You can find him blocking the entrance to the northwest area of the city. Speak with him, and he’ll ask you if a Pokémon can hold an item or not. The answer is yes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final clown is in front of the Pokétch Company building, to the very west of Jubilife City. The clown will be walking back and forth in front of the entrance. Speak with the clown, and he’ll ask you if Pokémon moves have types just like Pokémon. The answer is yes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve received all of the coupons, return to the creator of the Pokétch to receive your reward.