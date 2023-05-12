All Coin Master Free Spins Links: Free Coins, Updated Daily!

Building your village by spinning a slot machine is the main objective of Coin Master. Collecting free Coin Master spins and coins assist you in buying upgrades. You can also raid and attack other players’ villages to steal some of their coins. Random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management add some extra variety that I love.

This game is all about excitement for me. I love spinning the wheel and finding free opportunities to do so is a rush. Once I’ve used all my Coin Master spins for the day, I sometimes purchase spins or coins with real money to continue upgrading my village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone or even necessary if you know where to look. That’s where these daily links for Coin Master free spins come in.

Before I put this list together, it was really hard for Coin Master players to find all the free spins for the day in one place. Below you can find a complete list of Coin Master free spin links. Online Coin Master spin links are a safe way to get additional daily rewards in the game.

The coin payoff you receive from these Coin Master links will vary depending on your level. The spins seem to remain the same regardless of level. For instance, at lower levels, I got 600,000 coins instead of 1,000,000, but at later levels, I received 1,200,000 coins. Some very high-level players have reported up to 25,000,000 coins per link.

Today’s Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 12

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 11

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 10

Today’s Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 9

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 8

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 7

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 6

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 5

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 4

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 3

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 2

Coin Master Free Spins Links — May 1

Coin Master Free Spins Links — April 30

Coin Master Free Spins Links — April 29

Coin Master Free Spins Links — April 28

Coin Master free spins links — April 27

Coin Master free spins links — April 26

Free Coin Master free spins links — April 25

Coin Master free spins links — April 24

Coin Master free spins links — April 23

Coin Master free spins links — April 22

Coin Master free spins links — April 21

Quick Tip: When switching back and forth from this article to Coin Master, leave the game on the village screen instead of the spin screen to speed up the free spins and coins unlock process since you won’t have to wait for the +10 spins animation to play before claiming the next link.

When Do Coin Master Spin Links Expire?

Typically, Coin Master Free Spins Links expire after a day or two, but just in case they’re still working, we’ll leave the last few weeks’ links below.

Coin Master Free Spins: FAQ

Below, we’ve answered Coin Master players’ frequently asked questions about free spins and coins. Scroll through to see if there’s anything you’ve ever wondered about that can be answered.

Can you get unlimited Coin Master free spins? Answered

Coin Master has set limits for free spins to make it a fair experience. As such, it’s not possible to get unlimited free spins in Coin Master. You’ll have to cope with the many free spins you can access from the above links.

How to get 50,000 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

Events are the only way you can get 50,000 free spins in Coin Master. You can’t get free 50K spins from daily links. Check Coin Master’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for events offering 50,000 free spins.

How to get 600 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

Like 50000 spins, you can get 600 Coin Master free spins by watching the game’s social media accounts and participating in events. Nothing else will get you 600 spins in Coin Master at once. I have posted one of the recent events below, as an example.

This egg🥚is 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 but before we can collect 'em… we need you to tell us which piece is the perfect match! 😉 Get it right and 𝟲𝟬𝟬 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗦 & 𝟭 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗦 could be yours! 🙌



You're missing out! PLAY NOW! 👉https://t.co/dwBWQn3NTB pic.twitter.com/YFW35yToIo — Coin Master (@CoinMasterGame) April 26, 2023

How to get 100 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

You can get 100 Coin Master free spins from in-game events for raiding other players and battling them. You won’t get 100 free spins from a link.

How to get 70 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

We have never seen an offer in Coin Master that gives 70 free spins at once. You can amass 70 Coin Master spins through other methods but not from links. Your best bet is following the game’s social media accounts and participating in events.

How to get 60 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

Again, you can get free 60 spins in Coin Master by taking part in events

How to get 50 free spins in Coin Master? Answered

The easiest way to get 50 Coin Master free spins is through an in-game event. Only sometimes daily links offer 50 free spins. You could also try battling or raiding other players for more free spins.

How To Get Additional Coin Master Free Spins

Below I have listed 13 ways to get more free spins in Coin Master to maximize your time with the game.

Watch Video Ads

Like many free apps, you can watch video ads in Coin Master to get free spins. To do this:

Scroll to the slot machine and use all your spins. Tap the spin energy button on the bottom right to watch an ad Get more free spins when you run out.

Wait For An Hour

5 Coin Master free spins can be unlocked every hour. You can get 50 free spins in Coin Master if you wait 10 hours daily. You can use all those free spins and repeat the process. It might take time management, but it’s worth it if you can spam all the spins in one go and then wait for 10 hours.

Play Coin Master Daily

There’s a reward calendar for Coin Master that gives you rewards, including free spins and coins, for each day you log in. Every day you log in, the reward increases, so keep jumping into the game, even if you don’t play, to get a chunk of rewards for the next time you sit down with it.

Invite Friends

Image via Moon Active

You can get some Coin Master free spins by inviting your friends to play the game. The only caveat is that your friends must never have downloaded the game. You can do this for up to 250 of your friends. Follow the instructions mentioned below after your friends have received your invitation link.

Click on the invitation link. Download the game. Launch the game. Sign into Facebook through the game. Complete the in-game tutorial.

Sign up for email gifts

One of the options in your account in Coin Master will allow the game to send you email gifts. This doesn’t seem to lead to any spam emails coming through, and it’s suitable for a few extra free spins each day.

Collect free spins from your friends

Another way to get Coin Master free spins is to collect them from your friends. Each one of your friends can send you one free spin per day, and you can do the same for them. You can collect up to 100 free spins in Coin Master daily from your friends this way, so it’s well worth doing.

To collect free spins in Coin Master, open the Main Menu, click the Gifts option, then the Collect button.

Request spins from others in your team

If you’re in a team, you can collect Coin Master 10 free spins every 8 hours by making a request. All you need to do is click on the spin icon button within your team to request these, and your team can begin to donate them.

Take part in tournaments and events

There are various Coin Master events and tournaments throughout the year. Participating in these can get you all sorts of rewards, including free spins.

Pop Balloons

When Balloons are live in Coin Master, make sure you pop as many of them as you can. These often contain free spins and other goodies, so they’re worth looking out for.

Complete a Village

When you finish a Village, a box of goodies will drop down from the sky. These can include free spins and other in-game content. If Village Mania is live when you complete a Village, you’ll get bonus rewards for finishing it.

Complete sets of Cards

As you play Coin Master, you’ll amass a collection of Cards. If you finish a full set of Cards, you’ll be given many rewards, including spins and coins.

Buy Spins

The simple way to get Coin Master free spins is by purchasing them. You can buy spins and coins in-game by tapping on the icons in the top left-hand corner in the main menu or the Village screen. Just follow the instructions to buy yourself a new set of Coin Master spins and coins.

Use the Spinner

If you end up landing on the Three Spin symbol on the Spinner, you’ll get loads of spins. The higher you bet, the more spins you could win.

