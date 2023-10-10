Coin Master Village Costs – Complete List (Updated September 2023)

Breaking down the cost of every village in Coin Master so players know where they stand and how much of an investment each one is.

village costs in coin master featured image

Image via Active Moon

Coin Master is a deceptively complicated game. On the surface, it’s a simple coin collecting title where players need to spend as much cash as possible on their village to upgrade it. Coins are awarded from spins and raids, and players must wait for a few hours each day to get more.

However, there’s a lot more to the game for those willing to seek it out. One of the most addictive elements is the village upgrade mechanic, which sees players move through village levels based on the amount they’ve spent. But it’s far from easy to progress quickly.

Related: The Best Games Like Coin Master

All Coin Master Village Costs Explained

In the table below, we’ve listed every village in Coin Master alongside the cost for getting it. The cost is calculated by adding up all the coins players must spend on items to acquire the stars for each village. Players unlock a new village by completing the last one, which requires a lot of coins and a lot of time.

Village NameLevelCoin Cost
land-of-vikings-in-coin-master
Land of Vikings		Level 13.1 Million Coins
ancient-egypt-in-coin-master
Ancient Egypt		Level 25.2 Million Coins
snowy-alps-village-in-coin-master
Snowy Alps		Level 39.5 Million Coins
inca-village-in-coin-master
Inca		Level 413.2 Million Coins
far-east-village-in-coin-master
Far East		Level 516.3 Million Coins
stone-age-village-in-coin-master
Stone Age		Level 617.4 Million Coins
sunny-hawaii-village-in-coin-master
Sunny Hawaii		Level 720.6 Million Coins
troy-village-in-coin-master
Troy		Level 825.8 Million Coins
africa-village-in-coin-master
Africa		Level 931 Million Coins
atlantis-village-in-coin-master
Atlantis		Level 1034.8 Million Coins
RobotLevel 1135.8 Million Coins
WoodstockLevel 1237.4 Million Coins
Arabian NightsLevel 1341 Million Coins
Moon LandingLevel 1442.8 Million Coins
Wild WestLevel 1558.3 Million Coins
NetherlandsLevel 1660 Million Coins
JungleLevel 1764 Million Coins
WonderlandLevel 1867.2 Million Coins
MinersLevel 1969.9 Million Coins
The ArcticLevel 2060 Million Coins
ApocalypseLevel 2161 Million Coins
Candy LandLevel 2263.4 Million Coins
Army CampLevel 2364.2 Million Coins
HalloweenLevel 2467.3 Million Coins
The TribeLevel 2566.6 Million Coins
AustraliaLevel 2671 Million Coins
ColumbusLevel 2769.7 Million Coins
MexicoLevel 2875.8 Million Coins
Magical ForestLevel 2981 Million Coins
IndiaLevel 3085.7 Million Coins
The 50’sLevel 3191.7 Million Coins
ThailandLevel 3297.2 Million Coins
Coin ManorLevel 33108.9 Million Coins
Dragon LairLevel 34115.2 Million Coins
Greek IslandLevel 35120.1 Million Coins
LA DreamsLevel 36126.3 Million Coins
WizardLevel 37134 Million Coins
Oil TyrantLevel 38141.5 Million Coins
La FamiliaLevel 39153.6 Million Coins
Area 51Level 40163.8 Million Coins
Night of the DeadLevel 41165.1 Million Coins
SteampunkLevel 42174.6 Million Coins
The ZooLevel 43180.5 Million Coins
RussiaLevel 44192.3 Million Coins
MusketeersLevel 45205 Million Coins
Lady BugLevel 46216.2 Million Coins
Theme ParkLevel 47229 Million Coins
TibetLevel 48251.5 Million Coins
HellLevel 49272.8 Million Coins
EasterLevel 50279 Million Coins
JapanLevel 51282.9 Million Coins
SwampLevel 52291 Million Coins
OzLevel 53304 Million Coins
TimbuktuLevel 54320.7 Million Coins
Jurassic VilleLevel 55345.3 Million Coins
CandaLevel 56348.1 Million Coins
MongoliaLevel 57368.4 Million Coins
Jack BeanstalkLevel 58384.1 Million Coins
ScotlandLevel 59409.9 Million Coins
Robin HoodLevel 60433.1 Million Coins
Deep SeaLevel 61453.3 Million Coins
Don QuixoteLevel 62483.4 Million Coins
ColosseumLevel 63505.3 Million Coins
Cat CastleLevel 64523 Million Coins
OlympusLevel 65542.6 Million Coins
TrollsLevel 66565.8 Million Coins
AliensLevel 67591.4 Million Coins
Da VinciLevel 68630 Million Coins
Sand LandLevel 69658.5 Million Coins
ElvesLevel 70694.8 Million Coins
SwitzerlandLevel 71726.2 Million Coins
TruckersLevel 72773.3 Million Coins
SpainLevel 730.9 Billion Coins
Little RedLevel 740.9 Billion Coins
UnicornLevel 751 Billion Coins
ScientistLevel 761 Billion Coins
RomaniaLevel 771 Billion Coins
CourthouseLevel 781 Billion Coins
Tin SoldierLevel 791.1 Billion Coins
Crazy BrideLevel 801.1 Billion Coins
PilotLevel 811.2 Billion Coins
Fairy TaleLevel 821.3 Billion Coins
Car RacingLevel 831.4 Billion Coins
GnomeLevel 841.4 Billion Coins
Desert PunkLevel 851.4 Billion Coins
DetectiveLevel 861.4 Billion Coins
Baba YagaLevel 871.5 Billion Coins
BarbarianLevel 881.7 Billion Coins
RestaurantLevel 891.7 Billion Coins
King ArthurLevel 901.8 Billion Coins
SinbadLevel 911.8 Billion Coins
Biker’s BarLevel 922 Billion Coins
Caribbean ResortLevel 932.1 Billion Coins
Super HeroesLevel 942.2 Billion Coins
Egyptian PyramidsLevel 952.2 Billion Coins
Olympic GamesLevel 962.3 Billion Coins
Mountain ClimbersLevel 972.4 Billion Coins
Milky WayLevel 982.6 Billion Coins
Ski SlopeLevel 992.7 Billion Coins
Royal MonkeyLevel 1002.8 Billion Coins

How Many Villages Are There in Coin Master

villages-in-coin-master
Image via Active Moon

At the time of writing, we know of 472 villages in Coin Master. New villages are added all the time to help players always have something to work towards, so this number could increase over time. However, according to the game’s official website, there are only this many confirmed villages. Any villages beyond this are either considered secret or haven’t been disclosed by Active Moon yet for some reason.

Tips & Tricks to Get More Coins in Coin Master

Coin Master
Image via Active Moon

Earning all those villages takes a huge time investment as well as the coins players need to spend. However, it’s possible to shorten the time required to unlock each village by getting more coins for free. Below, we’ve explained a few ways in which players can get some more easy coins to spend in Coin Master.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master Using Free Spins

The easiest way to get more coins in Coin Master is by grabbing every free spin the developer puts out. We collect these in our master guide for free spins, so players can rack up around 4 or 5 free spins every day. Those spins have a huge impact when players need to spend as much as possible to progress slowly through each village.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Inviting Facebook Friends

Coin Master is constantly trying to get players to invite their friends to play. While it might seem like a hassle, it’s worth it to get some free coins. Every friend that a player invites will award them with up to 60 free con master spins.

To get this reward, players need to send their invite link to their Facebook friends. Those friends must then download Coin Master by clicking the invitation link, launch it, and sign into Facebook through it. After this process has been completed, players will get their free spins. The best part about this is that players can invite as many Facebook friends as they want.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From the Reward Calendar

Coin Master has a reward calendar packed with more free spins and other rewards. All players need to do is log into the game every day to pick up more rewards from this list. There are always more rewards to collect, so even if fans aren’t playing each day, it pays to log into the game and register a new reward.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From Gifted Spins

Friends can gift each other free spins in Coin Master, and it’s a great way to earn some extra coins. All they need to do is open the Main Menu, select the Gifts tab, and then they can send free gifts to others and collect any that have been sent to them.

If players have two devices to play Coin Master on, and a second Facebook account to connect to the second device, this is a great way to optimize the number of spins and coins they get. It’s hard work and takes a lot of time, but it’s better than waiting for the daily spins to populate.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Participating in Events

The official Coin Master social media accounts regularly hold events and competitions for players. Each one offers hundreds of spins, which could mean thousands of coins for players in Coin Master.

Keeping an eye out and taking part in every competition is a great way to earn more spins and coins. It takes no time at all and the potential rewards are so extravagant that players will be working for days to get through them. That could result in a jump of 10 villages.

About the author

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp is a Staff Writer at Gamepur. He's been writing about games for ten years and has been featured in Switch Player Magazine, Lock-On, and For Gamers Magazine. He's particularly keen on working out when he isn't playing games or writing or trying to be the best dad in the world.

More Stories by Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved