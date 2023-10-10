Coin Master is a deceptively complicated game. On the surface, it’s a simple coin collecting title where players need to spend as much cash as possible on their village to upgrade it. Coins are awarded from spins and raids, and players must wait for a few hours each day to get more.

However, there’s a lot more to the game for those willing to seek it out. One of the most addictive elements is the village upgrade mechanic, which sees players move through village levels based on the amount they’ve spent. But it’s far from easy to progress quickly.

All Coin Master Village Costs Explained

In the table below, we’ve listed every village in Coin Master alongside the cost for getting it. The cost is calculated by adding up all the coins players must spend on items to acquire the stars for each village. Players unlock a new village by completing the last one, which requires a lot of coins and a lot of time.

Village Name Level Coin Cost

Land of Vikings Level 1 3.1 Million Coins

Ancient Egypt Level 2 5.2 Million Coins

Snowy Alps Level 3 9.5 Million Coins

Inca Level 4 13.2 Million Coins

Far East Level 5 16.3 Million Coins

Stone Age Level 6 17.4 Million Coins

Sunny Hawaii Level 7 20.6 Million Coins

Troy Level 8 25.8 Million Coins

Africa Level 9 31 Million Coins

Atlantis Level 10 34.8 Million Coins Robot Level 11 35.8 Million Coins Woodstock Level 12 37.4 Million Coins Arabian Nights Level 13 41 Million Coins Moon Landing Level 14 42.8 Million Coins Wild West Level 15 58.3 Million Coins Netherlands Level 16 60 Million Coins Jungle Level 17 64 Million Coins Wonderland Level 18 67.2 Million Coins Miners Level 19 69.9 Million Coins The Arctic Level 20 60 Million Coins Apocalypse Level 21 61 Million Coins Candy Land Level 22 63.4 Million Coins Army Camp Level 23 64.2 Million Coins Halloween Level 24 67.3 Million Coins The Tribe Level 25 66.6 Million Coins Australia Level 26 71 Million Coins Columbus Level 27 69.7 Million Coins Mexico Level 28 75.8 Million Coins Magical Forest Level 29 81 Million Coins India Level 30 85.7 Million Coins The 50’s Level 31 91.7 Million Coins Thailand Level 32 97.2 Million Coins Coin Manor Level 33 108.9 Million Coins Dragon Lair Level 34 115.2 Million Coins Greek Island Level 35 120.1 Million Coins LA Dreams Level 36 126.3 Million Coins Wizard Level 37 134 Million Coins Oil Tyrant Level 38 141.5 Million Coins La Familia Level 39 153.6 Million Coins Area 51 Level 40 163.8 Million Coins Night of the Dead Level 41 165.1 Million Coins Steampunk Level 42 174.6 Million Coins The Zoo Level 43 180.5 Million Coins Russia Level 44 192.3 Million Coins Musketeers Level 45 205 Million Coins Lady Bug Level 46 216.2 Million Coins Theme Park Level 47 229 Million Coins Tibet Level 48 251.5 Million Coins Hell Level 49 272.8 Million Coins Easter Level 50 279 Million Coins Japan Level 51 282.9 Million Coins Swamp Level 52 291 Million Coins Oz Level 53 304 Million Coins Timbuktu Level 54 320.7 Million Coins Jurassic Ville Level 55 345.3 Million Coins Canda Level 56 348.1 Million Coins Mongolia Level 57 368.4 Million Coins Jack Beanstalk Level 58 384.1 Million Coins Scotland Level 59 409.9 Million Coins Robin Hood Level 60 433.1 Million Coins Deep Sea Level 61 453.3 Million Coins Don Quixote Level 62 483.4 Million Coins Colosseum Level 63 505.3 Million Coins Cat Castle Level 64 523 Million Coins Olympus Level 65 542.6 Million Coins Trolls Level 66 565.8 Million Coins Aliens Level 67 591.4 Million Coins Da Vinci Level 68 630 Million Coins Sand Land Level 69 658.5 Million Coins Elves Level 70 694.8 Million Coins Switzerland Level 71 726.2 Million Coins Truckers Level 72 773.3 Million Coins Spain Level 73 0.9 Billion Coins Little Red Level 74 0.9 Billion Coins Unicorn Level 75 1 Billion Coins Scientist Level 76 1 Billion Coins Romania Level 77 1 Billion Coins Courthouse Level 78 1 Billion Coins Tin Soldier Level 79 1.1 Billion Coins Crazy Bride Level 80 1.1 Billion Coins Pilot Level 81 1.2 Billion Coins Fairy Tale Level 82 1.3 Billion Coins Car Racing Level 83 1.4 Billion Coins Gnome Level 84 1.4 Billion Coins Desert Punk Level 85 1.4 Billion Coins Detective Level 86 1.4 Billion Coins Baba Yaga Level 87 1.5 Billion Coins Barbarian Level 88 1.7 Billion Coins Restaurant Level 89 1.7 Billion Coins King Arthur Level 90 1.8 Billion Coins Sinbad Level 91 1.8 Billion Coins Biker’s Bar Level 92 2 Billion Coins Caribbean Resort Level 93 2.1 Billion Coins Super Heroes Level 94 2.2 Billion Coins Egyptian Pyramids Level 95 2.2 Billion Coins Olympic Games Level 96 2.3 Billion Coins Mountain Climbers Level 97 2.4 Billion Coins Milky Way Level 98 2.6 Billion Coins Ski Slope Level 99 2.7 Billion Coins Royal Monkey Level 100 2.8 Billion Coins

How Many Villages Are There in Coin Master

At the time of writing, we know of 472 villages in Coin Master. New villages are added all the time to help players always have something to work towards, so this number could increase over time. However, according to the game’s official website, there are only this many confirmed villages. Any villages beyond this are either considered secret or haven’t been disclosed by Active Moon yet for some reason.

Tips & Tricks to Get More Coins in Coin Master

Earning all those villages takes a huge time investment as well as the coins players need to spend. However, it’s possible to shorten the time required to unlock each village by getting more coins for free. Below, we’ve explained a few ways in which players can get some more easy coins to spend in Coin Master.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master Using Free Spins

The easiest way to get more coins in Coin Master is by grabbing every free spin the developer puts out. We collect these in our master guide for free spins, so players can rack up around 4 or 5 free spins every day. Those spins have a huge impact when players need to spend as much as possible to progress slowly through each village.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Inviting Facebook Friends

Coin Master is constantly trying to get players to invite their friends to play. While it might seem like a hassle, it’s worth it to get some free coins. Every friend that a player invites will award them with up to 60 free con master spins.

To get this reward, players need to send their invite link to their Facebook friends. Those friends must then download Coin Master by clicking the invitation link, launch it, and sign into Facebook through it. After this process has been completed, players will get their free spins. The best part about this is that players can invite as many Facebook friends as they want.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From the Reward Calendar

Coin Master has a reward calendar packed with more free spins and other rewards. All players need to do is log into the game every day to pick up more rewards from this list. There are always more rewards to collect, so even if fans aren’t playing each day, it pays to log into the game and register a new reward.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From Gifted Spins

Friends can gift each other free spins in Coin Master, and it’s a great way to earn some extra coins. All they need to do is open the Main Menu, select the Gifts tab, and then they can send free gifts to others and collect any that have been sent to them.

If players have two devices to play Coin Master on, and a second Facebook account to connect to the second device, this is a great way to optimize the number of spins and coins they get. It’s hard work and takes a lot of time, but it’s better than waiting for the daily spins to populate.

How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Participating in Events

The official Coin Master social media accounts regularly hold events and competitions for players. Each one offers hundreds of spins, which could mean thousands of coins for players in Coin Master.

Keeping an eye out and taking part in every competition is a great way to earn more spins and coins. It takes no time at all and the potential rewards are so extravagant that players will be working for days to get through them. That could result in a jump of 10 villages.