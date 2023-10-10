Coin Master Village Costs – Complete List (Updated September 2023)
Breaking down the cost of every village in Coin Master so players know where they stand and how much of an investment each one is.
Coin Master is a deceptively complicated game. On the surface, it’s a simple coin collecting title where players need to spend as much cash as possible on their village to upgrade it. Coins are awarded from spins and raids, and players must wait for a few hours each day to get more.
However, there’s a lot more to the game for those willing to seek it out. One of the most addictive elements is the village upgrade mechanic, which sees players move through village levels based on the amount they’ve spent. But it’s far from easy to progress quickly.
- All Coin Master Village Costs Explained
- How Many Villages Are There in Coin Master
- Tips & Tricks to Get More Coins in Coin Master
All Coin Master Village Costs Explained
In the table below, we’ve listed every village in Coin Master alongside the cost for getting it. The cost is calculated by adding up all the coins players must spend on items to acquire the stars for each village. Players unlock a new village by completing the last one, which requires a lot of coins and a lot of time.
How Many Villages Are There in Coin Master
At the time of writing, we know of 472 villages in Coin Master. New villages are added all the time to help players always have something to work towards, so this number could increase over time. However, according to the game’s official website, there are only this many confirmed villages. Any villages beyond this are either considered secret or haven’t been disclosed by Active Moon yet for some reason.
Tips & Tricks to Get More Coins in Coin Master
Earning all those villages takes a huge time investment as well as the coins players need to spend. However, it’s possible to shorten the time required to unlock each village by getting more coins for free. Below, we’ve explained a few ways in which players can get some more easy coins to spend in Coin Master.
How to Get More Coins in Coin Master Using Free Spins
The easiest way to get more coins in Coin Master is by grabbing every free spin the developer puts out. We collect these in our master guide for free spins, so players can rack up around 4 or 5 free spins every day. Those spins have a huge impact when players need to spend as much as possible to progress slowly through each village.
How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Inviting Facebook Friends
Coin Master is constantly trying to get players to invite their friends to play. While it might seem like a hassle, it’s worth it to get some free coins. Every friend that a player invites will award them with up to 60 free con master spins.
To get this reward, players need to send their invite link to their Facebook friends. Those friends must then download Coin Master by clicking the invitation link, launch it, and sign into Facebook through it. After this process has been completed, players will get their free spins. The best part about this is that players can invite as many Facebook friends as they want.
How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From the Reward Calendar
Coin Master has a reward calendar packed with more free spins and other rewards. All players need to do is log into the game every day to pick up more rewards from this list. There are always more rewards to collect, so even if fans aren’t playing each day, it pays to log into the game and register a new reward.
How to Get More Coins in Coin Master From Gifted Spins
Friends can gift each other free spins in Coin Master, and it’s a great way to earn some extra coins. All they need to do is open the Main Menu, select the Gifts tab, and then they can send free gifts to others and collect any that have been sent to them.
If players have two devices to play Coin Master on, and a second Facebook account to connect to the second device, this is a great way to optimize the number of spins and coins they get. It’s hard work and takes a lot of time, but it’s better than waiting for the daily spins to populate.
How to Get More Coins in Coin Master by Participating in Events
The official Coin Master social media accounts regularly hold events and competitions for players. Each one offers hundreds of spins, which could mean thousands of coins for players in Coin Master.
Keeping an eye out and taking part in every competition is a great way to earn more spins and coins. It takes no time at all and the potential rewards are so extravagant that players will be working for days to get through them. That could result in a jump of 10 villages.