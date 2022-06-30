In Coin Master, cards are collectible items that can be found by playing the game. There are nine cards in sets called Collections, and by completing Collections you will get free spins or other prizes. The rare the cards in a Collection, the better the prizes. This means that some cards are hot commodities in the game, and you can get them by either getting lucky on raids or by trading with other players, but some cards can only be traded during special events.

What are the rarest cards in Coin Master?

Cards in Coin Master increase in rarity depending on their effect. For example, Andromeda completes a set and awards five stars, so it’s a rare and highly desirable card. In this section, we’ve organized the rarest cards in Coin Master from rarest to most common, but they’re all regarded as rare by players in the community in some way. Just because a card is in the Low Rare list doesn’t mean that it’s common, it’s just more common than a card in the Very Rare list.

Very Rare

Archery Camp

Bar Hopper

Berly

Blizz

Camelot Tent

Captain Nash

Catness

Cosmic Carl

Crusader

Dante the Devout

Golden Trophy

Haunted Harriet

Hotrod

Jolly Jasper

Knight Guard

Lucky Lance

Model Z

Other Routes 66

Pig Knight

Punky

Scotty Squire

Spike

Spooky Simon

The Beast

Top Knut

High Rare

Amphibious Abe

Dr. Ashtear

Dr. Wicked

Elder Elk

First Prize

Hobby Horse

Little Luca

Machine Heart

Mastermind

Mythical Tune

Santa

Satyr

Skull Island

Stabilizer Core

Mid Rare

Andromeda

Armstrong

Baby Triss

Barrel Tank

Fighting Fred

Gentle Delphi

Kingsfoil

Lenny the Lefty

Mellow Lisa

Painters Palette

Pop Art Poppa

Tall Tim

Torero

Low Rare

Cheerful Chad

Darlin Dolly

Evidence

Flamingo

Fondue

Genie

Gnome House

Jovial Jade

Little Lenya

Marble Man

Martian Lettuce

Medusa

Merry Matilda

Mythical Dome

Phantom

Rapunzel

Regal Richard

Robo Boot

Santa’s Helper

Santa’s Sled

Scarecrow

Silent Shrine

Silverback

Very Low Rare