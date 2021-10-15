All commands in Roblox Bedwars

Bedwars is quickly becoming a fan favorite game on the Roblox platform. The game’s primary goal is to destroy the opposing team’s beds while keeping our’s safe. Apart from playing classic matches, players can also create custom matches using different commands. To help players, we’ve put together a list comprising all the commands that can be used inside a custom match.

/announce Message: Delivers a custom message/announcement to all the players in the match.

/blacklistitem Item Name: Replace the Name in command with the item’s name to prohibit its use in a match. If there is more than one word in the item’s name, use underscores to separate the words.

/disablekit Kit Name: Replace the Name in command with the kit’s name to prohibit its use in a match.

/hub: Use this command to go back to the lobby hub.

/kick UserName: Replace the Username in command with the player’s name to kick them from the game.

/setDeathmatchTime NN: Replace NN with any number greater than zero to set a countdown for deathmatch.

/setGeneratorMultiplier NN: Replace NN with any number greater than zero to change the spawn rate of players. The smaller the number, the faster the player will spawn.

As of now, only these commands are known; however, we will update the guide if more commands surface.