Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event for 2022 is here for a limited time. While the event is happening, there are several things you can do to participate, such as giving the ghost in your investigations a sweet treat in the form of cookies. These cookies are scattered throughout the themed maps; tracking them down will be challenging. This guide covers all cookie locations in Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2022.

Where to find all cookies in Phasmophobia

You will need to visit these locations to find the cookies. Make sure also to double-check you set the investigating difficulty to Intermediate. The sites you have to investigate are 10 Ridgeview Court, 13 Willow Street, 42 Edgefield Road, 6 Tanglewood Road, Bleasdale Farmhouse, Camp Woodwind, and Grafton Farmhouse. There are six cookies on each map. If you want to pick them up, make sure to use the plate provided to you in the van.

10 Ridgeview Court cookie locations

There are three cookies on the ground floor. You can find one on the coffee table left of the entrance. There will be another on the left side of the house, next to the computer desk. The final one on this floor is in the garage, in the far back, on a shelf.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two upstairs. The first one is to the right of the stairs, in the bedroom on the right side, and on the desk. The last one is to the left of the stairs, on the bedroom right before the master bedroom, on a shelf to the right of the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final cookie is in the basement, on top of a chair to the left of the basement entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

13 Willow Street cookie locations

There are five cookies on the ground floor at the Willow house. The first one is on the nightstand in the main living room. In the kitchen, on the counter, look for the cutting board. The third will be in the garage, on the far left side of this area. The final two are inside the bedrooms at the back of the house. You can find it in the main bedroom, in the back, and the second one is in the right bedroom at the computer desk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final cookie is in the basement, the second storage room, and the floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

42 Edgefield Road cookie locations

You can find three cookies on the ground floor. One will be at the entrance, to your right. Another will be on the kitchen table, on the left side of the house, and the final one on the right side, in the back on the dining room table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two cookies upstairs. You can find one to the left of the stairs entrance, and then the last cookie will be on a nightstand outside the master bedroom, next to a window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final cookie will be on the table in the basement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

6 Tanglewood Drive cookie locations

You can find a cookie at the entrance on the nightstand, another in the kitchen on the table, on the dining room table on top of the vase at the center, in the utility room in the washing machine, and on the red tool chest to the right of the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final cookie is in the basement, on the table in the back area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bleasdale Farmhouse cookie locations

There are four cookies on the ground floor of the Bleasdale Farmhouse. You can find one in the first room, on the right side. Two are in the kitchen area, one next to the sink and the other to the dining room chair. The final cookie is in the workshop area, next to the heater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two cookies on the second floor of the Bleasdale Farmhouse. They are in the same hallway, to the left of the attic stairs. One is on the nightstand, right before the stairs, and the other is on the arm of the chair.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Camp Woodwind cookie locations

When you enter the camp, keep to the right side, and go towards the tent with all the food and cooking utensils. There will be a cookie on the white table in the back. Nearby, a cookie is on the stool, close to the generator. You can find another cookie inside the red tent, inside the pane. To the left of the red tent, there are two cookies next to the lamp. The final cookie will be inside the yellow tent on the table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grafton Farmhouse cookie locations

There are four on the ground floor of the Grafton farmhouse. From the entrance, turn to the left there is one at the back of the dining room. You can find another in the kitchen before entering the workshop area. There is also a cookie in the back right of the workshop, on the workstation. The final cookie on this level is in the large bedroom, on the nightstand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two on the top floor. From the left of the stairs, there is one on the dresser in the nursery. The final cookie is in the bedroom, on the dresser, and behind the radio.