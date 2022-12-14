How to complete Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2022 challenge

The holiday season has arrived, and Phasmophobia is celebrating it by giving you a challenge while you’re out completing ghost investigations. There are several tasks you will need to do to complete the challenge, and at the end of it, you can earn the holiday trophy and an ID badge to add to your trophy case to display to anyone who joins your games. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Phasmophobia’s Holiday Event 2022 event.

All Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022 tasks

There are four tasks you will need to do while participating in this holiday event. You need to complete them on specific maps indicated by a small Christmas Tree sticker.

Related: Phasmophobia Tempest v0.8.0.0 patch notes – All changes

These are the tasks you will need to do to earn your Holiday Event sticker.

Complete an investigation at every Holiday 2022 location on Intermediate difficulty 10 Ridgeview Court 13 Willow Street 42 Edgefield Road 6 Tanglewood Drive Bleasdale Farmhouse Camp Woodwind Grafton Farmhouse

Collect six cookies at each of these locations, and place them on a plate

The cookies on the plate cause the ghost to go into a feeding ghost mode

Finally, make sure to identify the ghost before you leave, and it has to be a correct ghost

Finding the cookies at each location and feeding the ghost is key to completing this challenge. You can only feed the spirit while it is active, which means narrowing down its favorite spot in the house and leaving the cookies for them to enjoy.

To help you out, track down all the cookies in the location, gather them up using the plate in the van, and then identify the ghost. Once you’ve identified the ghost, and know its favorite room, offer them the plate. When they’ve started eating from it, return to the van, and submit your answer, completing the area.

You will need to repeat this process for each location on the assignment board. This may take some time to complete, but you can do it with friends in your group.