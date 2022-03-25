All copy abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

No Kirby game would be complete without copy abilities. These abilities are “copied” from enemies that Kirby swallows — for example, swallowing a Sword enemy will turn Kirby into Sword Kirby, allowing Kirby to hack and slash through enemies and obstacles with ease. There are plenty of copy abilities to suit all sorts of playstyles, so here is a list of all of the copy abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a list of copy abilities, sorted in order of appearance:

Sword : Grants Kirby a sword to swing around. Kirby can combo sword slashes repeatedly before ending with a heavy hit.

: Grants Kirby a sword to swing around. Kirby can combo sword slashes repeatedly before ending with a heavy hit. Bomb : Kirby becomes able to roll bombs like bowling bowls. These explode on contact with an enemy, but will sit around for a while if the bomb doesn’t collide with something. Bombs can roll down hills and slopes as well.

: Kirby becomes able to roll bombs like bowling bowls. These explode on contact with an enemy, but will sit around for a while if the bomb doesn’t collide with something. Bombs can roll down hills and slopes as well. Cutter : Kirby can sling a bladed boomerang in front of them. These boomerangs will always return to Kirby, and can collect items along it’s path.

: Kirby can sling a bladed boomerang in front of them. These boomerangs will always return to Kirby, and can collect items along it’s path. Fire : Kirby can spew fire forth from their mouth and initiate a meteor dash by jumping (but not floating) and pressing the B button.

: Kirby can spew fire forth from their mouth and initiate a meteor dash by jumping (but not floating) and pressing the B button. Ice : Kirby is able to spew frost forth from their mouth. Their movement speed is also increased, as they can skate around on magically appearing ice.

: Kirby is able to spew frost forth from their mouth. Their movement speed is also increased, as they can skate around on magically appearing ice. Spike: Kirby can shoot spikes around their body and roll around like a katamari. Enemies that touch Kirby during this period become impaled, or if they cannot be impaled, take significant damage. Kirby can jump and press B to do a spin-dash, dealing repeated damage for a short period of time.

This list is incomplete — we will add copy abilities as we discover them.