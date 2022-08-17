What is the max Gourmet Rank in Kirby’s Dream Buffet? Answered

Kirby’s Dream Buffet has multiple fun tracks and mini-games for you to race and battle through as you work to become the most filled up and fearsome Kirby. As you compete, you will continually earn experience points and level up your Gourmet Rank, which will unlock various rewards. What is the maximum Gourmet Rank in Kirby’s Dream Buffet?

Related: All Kirby colors and costumes in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how to unlock them

How many Gourmet Ranks are there in Kirby’s Dream Buffet?

At least at launch, there are a total of 135 Gourmet Ranks in Kirby’s Dream Buffet. Each rank will give you various rewards, including new colors, costumes, mini-games, and race music to listen to as you play. You can see your unlocks and which rewards you are on track to earn in the Rewards Menu to the left on the starting hub.

To go up in Gourmet Rank, just play the game. Eat as many strawberries as you can and perform well in the competitions to earn experience at the end of each match. How you perform will determine how much experience you get and, in turn, how many Gourmet Ranks you go up.

None of the rewards from advancing Gourmet Rank actually alter your gameplay, so none of these will make you a mightier Kirby on the track, but these are nice cosmetic changes to show how far you have come since the beginning. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is meant to be a fun, easy-going competitive game that is enjoyed by everyone, so there is no battle pass system or heavy game-changing unlock.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet can be enjoyed online with up to four friends as you work your way through the Gourmet Ranks, so if you really want to, you can fast-track your way to the top by setting up a lobby with multiple Nintendo Switches and having the other contestants not participate. However, this largely takes away from the fun of the game, and you really are not getting any huge rewards at the end of the day anyway.