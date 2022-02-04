All cosmetics in the Apex Legends Third Anniversary event

It is hard to believe, but Apex Legends is officially three years old. As the game as included batches of content along the way, developer Respawn Entertainment is introducing an event that rewards players with skins for the classic characters and guns that have help build its Apex’s legacy.

In total, there are 25 new cosmetics that are exclusively tied to this Third Anniversary event. This is at least according to an in-game video supposedly leak by a Reddit user known as “the_best_wraith_main.” In the footage, it appears all these items are of Epic and Legendary-rarity and include a range of skins for most of the game’s characters and weapon types.

The video points to players being able to unlock all of these items through special “Collection Event Packs,” each guaranteed to have at least one event item inside. In addition, once 24 of these have been obtained, players will be rewarded Bloodhound Prestige skin, a cosmetic that is said to evolve after completing challenges.

Here’s every Third Anniversary item listed from the video:

Tier 1 : Bloodhound skin (Prestige)

: Bloodhound skin (Prestige) High Polish : Horizon skin (Epic)

: Horizon skin (Epic) All Systems Go : Pathfinder skin (Epic)

: Pathfinder skin (Epic) Burning Chrome : Ash skin (Epic)

: Ash skin (Epic) Navy Tactics : CAR skin (Epic)

: CAR skin (Epic) Iridescent : Seer skin (Epic)

: Seer skin (Epic) Verdant Spirit : Octane skin (Epic)

: Octane skin (Epic) Lime Malachite Green : Rampart skin (Epic)

: Rampart skin (Epic) Extinction Event : Rampage skin (Epic)

: Rampage skin (Epic) Ready for War : Holospray (Epic)

: Holospray (Epic) Finders Keepers : Holospray (Epic)

: Holospray (Epic) Get Hyped : Holospray (Epic)

: Holospray (Epic) You’re Outclassed : Holospray (Epic)

: Holospray (Epic) Tech Noir : Volt skin (Legendary)

: Volt skin (Legendary) Violet Veteran : Bangalore skin (Legendary)

: Bangalore skin (Legendary) Air Orchid : Valkyrie skin (Legendary)

: Valkyrie skin (Legendary) Eye of the Beholder : Wingman skin (Legendary)

: Wingman skin (Legendary) Blood and Plunder : Mad Maggie skin (Legendary)

: Mad Maggie skin (Legendary) Dread Navigator : Bloodhound skin (Legendary)

: Bloodhound skin (Legendary) The Drip : R-301 skin (Legendary)

: R-301 skin (Legendary) Lit Witt : Mirage skin (Legendary)

: Mirage skin (Legendary) Thunder Kitty : Watson skin (Legendary)

: Watson skin (Legendary) Multitool : R-99 skin (Legendary)

: R-99 skin (Legendary) No Chill : Revenant skin (Legendary)

: Revenant skin (Legendary) Golden Guardian: Gibralter skin (Legendary)

