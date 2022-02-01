Apex Legends Prestige skins, explained

Apex Legends: Defiance holds a new Control mode, legend, and even a shake up to a former map, but possibly the most shocking reveal was that of a skin. Introduced at the last seconds of Season 12’s initial gameplay trailer, one gray, seemingly standard Bloodhound skin was shown suddenly evolving into a red variant of the cosmetic. Although unexpected to say the least, some information may point to how these can be obtained.

Despite still not been formally announced, text shown in the gameplay trailer states that these “Prestige skins” and their finishers are unlocked through gameplay. As the footage shows this Bloodhound earning multiple eliminations before transforming, it is likely that this skin’s strange ability is tied to completing a set of unique in-game challenges. It is safe to assume this eliminations, but it isn’t understood if there are other objectives that players need do to change the skin mid-game.

Of course, cosmetics of this magnitude are usually a part of a major event, and as fans know, the game is already introducing some free goodies from its third anniversary event, starting on February 15. Thus, it may be likely that this skin — among Prestige skins for other legends — may debut at some point within this.

via Apex Legends YouTube

As developer Respawn Entertainment has been suspiciously quiet about this type of altered cosmetic, fans are bound to see more information detailing them when Season 12 releases on February 8.