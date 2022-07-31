Gem crafting is used to create powerful gems that grant your characters various stat buffs and passive perks. Each Gem can be leveled up ten times, and the costs for each new level of Gem are considerably more than the last. This guide will break down all craftable Gems and their effects in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

All Gems and effects in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Gems occupy one of four different categories. These categories are color-coded to match the Attacker, Defender, and Healer roles. The gold Gems and Universal Gems. Unlike previous Xenoblade games, crafting any Gem a single time allows anybody in your party to equip it simultaneously. This cuts down on the grind and the monotony of needing to craft the exact Gem multiple times for each party member.

You can unlock up to three Gem slots per character, and each Gem can be upgraded ten times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attacker Gems and their effects

Attacker Gems Effects range from 1 -10 Steeelcleaver Increase Attack by 20 – 70. Accurate Grace Increase Dexterity by 20 – 45. Analyze Weakness Increase critical hit damage bonus by 20% – 70%. Swelling Scourge Boosts power of debuffs applies to enemies by 25% – 50%. Refined Incantation Extend duration timers of debuffs applies to enemies by 25% – 50%.

Defender Gems and their effects

Defender Gems Effects range from 1 -10 Tailwind Increases Agility by 10 – 35. Steel Protection Increases Block Rate by 5% – 30%. Ultimate Counter Deals 80% – 280% of Attack damage when you take damage. Brimming Spirit Boosts aggro generated when using Art by 20% – 45%. Perilous Presence Start each battle with aggro.

Healer Gems and their effects

Healer Gems Effects range from 1 -10 Lifebearer Increases Healing by 20 – 45. Soothing Breath When helping an incapacitated ally, revives them with 20% – 45% more HP; also raises Healing by 5 – 15. Lifesaving Expertise Boosts speed of ally revived by 20% – 45% and raises Healing by 5 – 15. Swelling Blessing Boosts power of buff effects issued by self by 25% – 50%. Refined Blessing Extends duration of buff effects issued by self by 25% – 50%.

Universal Gems and their effects

Universal Gems Effects range from 1 -10 Ironclad Increases maximum HP by 100 – 1500. Steady Striker Shortens auto-attack interval by 15% – 40%. Doublestrike Adds 15% – 40% chance to strike twice per auto-attack. Empowered Combo When canceling, boosts damage dealt by 25% – 75%. Disperse Bloodlust Reduced aggro generated when using Art by 20% – 45%.

These Gems can make or break challenging boss encounters or dangerous monster hunts. Grab every resource you can see to craft the Gems you need in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.