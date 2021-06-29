Every game with cross platform support – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch (Mid-2021)
Coexist, regardless of platform preference.
As more games are shifting to live-service models with online multiplayer, the gates keeping players on different platforms from each other are starting to lift. Rocket League and Fortnite are the prime examples of mainstream online games that paved the way for titles afterward to support cross platform play, and crossplay is now a standard and generally expected feature.
With new consoles in the form of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and multiple storefronts including Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store, there are more platforms than ever to play the same games off of. Luckily, the following titles let you play with your friends across all of these platforms.
Full support for cross platform play
Here are all the games that support cross-platform play across all current platforms. Games that are not available on certain platforms or do not have full crossplay are listed in the section below. Keep in mind that crossplay does not necessarily indicate support for cross-progression or cross-save.
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
- Dead by Daylight
- Dauntless
- Fortnite
- Knockout City
- Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Overwatch
- Paladins
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Smite
- Spellbreak
- Super Bomberman R Online (excluding Stadia)
- Super Mega Baseball
- Touring Karts
Partial support for cross platform play
Here are all the games that offer partial support for cross platform play — some games will let you play with players on other platforms, while still keeping you separate from ones from other platforms. This list also includes titles that are only available on certain platforms. This list doesn’t include titles that only support cross-generational play (i.e. PS4 with PS5 players) but no form of crossplay across platforms from other companies.
- #IDARB – PC and Xbox One
- Among Us – PC, Mobile, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox
- Aragami – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Ark: Survival Evolved – PC and Xbox One
- Astroneer – PC and Xbox One
- Atom Universe – PC and PS4
- Black Desert Online – PS4 and Xbox One
- Blobcat – PC and Switch
- Borderlands 3 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Boundless – PC and PS4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone – PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Chess Ultra – PC and PS4/PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Chivalry 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Crackdown 3 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Crazy Justice – PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Dawn of the Breakers – PC and Switch
- DC Universe Online – PC and PS4
- Deep Rock Galactic – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Destiny 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Dick Wilde 2 – PC and PS4
- Disc Jam – PC and Xbox One / PC and Switch
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 and Switch
- Dragon Quest X – PC, PS4, Switch
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – PC and Xbox
- Eve: Valkyrie – PC and PS4
- Eagle Flight – PC and PS4
- Exorder – PC and Switch
- Fable Fortune – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – PC, PS4
- Fantasy Strike – PC, PS4, Switch
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn – PC and PS4
- Final Fantasy XV – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered – PS4 and Switch
- Forza Horizon 3 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Forza Motorsport 7 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Full Metal Furies – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Games of Glory – PC and PS4
- Gears of War 4 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Gears 5 – PC and Xbox One
- Genesis – PC and PS4
- Genshin Impact – PC, Mobile, PS4, PS5
- Guns of Icarus: Alliance – PC and PS4
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game – PC and PS4 / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Halo Wars 2 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Hero Siege – PC and PS4 / PC and Switch
- Hex – PC and PS4
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends – PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Hover – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Hunt: Showdown – PS4 and Xbox One
- Hyper Scape – PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Just Dance (from 2016 onwards) – PS4, Xbox One, and Switch
- Kabounce – PC and PS4
- Killer Instinct – PC and Xbox One
- Killer Queen Black – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Levelhead – PC and Switch
- Lightseekers – PC and Switch
- Mantis Burn Racing – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- MLB The Show 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Morphies Law – PC and Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4 and Xbox One
- Mushroom Wars 2 – PC and Switch
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Need for Speed Heat – PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Next Up Hero – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Neverwinter Nights (Enhanced Edition) – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- No Man’s Sky – PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Onigiri – PC and Switch
- Outriders – PC,S4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Overload – PC and PS4 / PC and Xbox One
- Phantom Dust – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Pinball FX 3 – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – PS4 and Xbox One
- Pox Nora – PC and PS4
- ReadySet Heroes – PC (via Epic Games Store) and PS4
- Riptide GP Renegade – PC and Switch / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Roblox – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Sea of Thieves – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Siegecraft Commander – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Spacelords – PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Sports Bar VR – PC and PS4
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PC and PS4
- Star Wars Squadrons – PC, PS4, Xbox One
- State of Decay 2 – PC and Xbox One
- Street Fighter V – PC and PS4
- Square Heroes – PC and PS4
- Super Animal Royale – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Super Dungeon Bros – PC and PS4 / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One
- Tetris Effect: Connected – PC, PS4, Xbox, Oculus
- Trailblazers – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch
- Treasure Stack – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Tooth and Tail – PC and PS4
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – PC, PS4, and Switch
- War Thunder – PC, PS4, and Xbox One
- Wargroove – PC, Xbox One, and Switch
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age – PC and PS4
- Werewolves Within – PC and PS4
- World of Tanks – PS4, Xbox One
- World War Z – PC, Xbox One
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection – PC and Xbox One
