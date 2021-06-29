Every game with cross platform support – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch (Mid-2021)

As more games are shifting to live-service models with online multiplayer, the gates keeping players on different platforms from each other are starting to lift. Rocket League and Fortnite are the prime examples of mainstream online games that paved the way for titles afterward to support cross platform play, and crossplay is now a standard and generally expected feature.

With new consoles in the form of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and multiple storefronts including Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store, there are more platforms than ever to play the same games off of. Luckily, the following titles let you play with your friends across all of these platforms.

Full support for cross platform play

Here are all the games that support cross-platform play across all current platforms. Games that are not available on certain platforms or do not have full crossplay are listed in the section below. Keep in mind that crossplay does not necessarily indicate support for cross-progression or cross-save.

Apex Legends

Brawlhalla

Dead by Daylight

Dauntless

Fortnite

Knockout City

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Dungeons

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overwatch

Paladins

Phantasy Star Online 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Smite

Spellbreak

Super Bomberman R Online (excluding Stadia)

Super Mega Baseball

Touring Karts

Partial support for cross platform play

Here are all the games that offer partial support for cross platform play — some games will let you play with players on other platforms, while still keeping you separate from ones from other platforms. This list also includes titles that are only available on certain platforms. This list doesn’t include titles that only support cross-generational play (i.e. PS4 with PS5 players) but no form of crossplay across platforms from other companies.

#IDARB – PC and Xbox One

Among Us – PC, Mobile, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox

Aragami – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One, and Switch

– PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One, and Switch Ark: Survival Evolved – PC and Xbox One

Astroneer – PC and Xbox One

Atom Universe – PC and PS4

Black Desert Online – PS4 and Xbox One

Blobcat – PC and Switch

Borderlands 3 – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Boundless – PC and PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Chess Ultra – PC and PS4/PC, Xbox One and Switch

Chivalry 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Crackdown 3 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Crazy Justice – PC, Xbox One and Switch

Dawn of the Breakers – PC and Switch

DC Universe Online – PC and PS4

Deep Rock Galactic – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Destiny 2 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Dick Wilde 2 – PC and PS4

Disc Jam – PC and Xbox One / PC and Switch

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 and Switch

Dragon Quest X – PC, PS4, Switch

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance – PC and Xbox

Eve: Valkyrie – PC and PS4

Eagle Flight – PC and PS4

Exorder – PC and Switch

Fable Fortune – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – PC, PS4

Fantasy Strike – PC, PS4, Switch

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn – PC and PS4

Final Fantasy XV – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered – PS4 and Switch

Forza Horizon 3 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Forza Horizon 4 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Forza Motorsport 7 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Full Metal Furies – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Games of Glory – PC and PS4

Gears of War 4 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Gears 5 – PC and Xbox One

Genesis – PC and PS4

Genshin Impact – PC, Mobile, PS4, PS5

Guns of Icarus: Alliance – PC and PS4

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game – PC and PS4 / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Halo Wars 2 – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Hero Siege – PC and PS4 / PC and Switch

Hex – PC and PS4

Hood: Outlaws and Legends – PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Hover – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch

Hunt: Showdown – PS4 and Xbox One

Hyper Scape – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Just Dance (from 2016 onwards) – PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Kabounce – PC and PS4

Killer Instinct – PC and Xbox One

Killer Queen Black – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Levelhead – PC and Switch

Lightseekers – PC and Switch

Mantis Burn Racing – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

MLB The Show 21 – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Morphies Law – PC and Switch

Mortal Kombat 11 – PS4 and Xbox One

Mushroom Wars 2 – PC and Switch

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Need for Speed Heat – PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Next Up Hero – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Neverwinter Nights (Enhanced Edition) – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

No Man’s Sky – PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Onigiri – PC and Switch

Outriders – PC,S4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Overload – PC and PS4 / PC and Xbox One

Phantom Dust – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Pinball FX 3 – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – PS4 and Xbox One

Pox Nora – PC and PS4

ReadySet Heroes – PC (via Epic Games Store) and PS4

Riptide GP Renegade – PC and Switch / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Roblox – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Sea of Thieves – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Siegecraft Commander – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Spacelords – PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Sports Bar VR – PC and PS4

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – PC and PS4

Star Wars Squadrons – PC, PS4, Xbox One

State of Decay 2 – PC and Xbox One

Street Fighter V – PC and PS4

Square Heroes – PC and PS4

Super Animal Royale – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Super Dungeon Bros – PC and PS4 / PC (via Windows Store) and Xbox One

Tetris Effect: Connected – PC, PS4, Xbox, Oculus

Trailblazers – PC and PS4 / PC, Xbox One and Switch

Treasure Stack – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Tooth and Tail – PC and PS4

Ultimate Chicken Horse – PC, PS4, and Switch

War Thunder – PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Wargroove – PC, Xbox One, and Switch

Weapons of Mythology: New Age – PC and PS4

Werewolves Within – PC and PS4

World of Tanks – PS4, Xbox One

World War Z – PC, Xbox One

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection – PC and Xbox One

