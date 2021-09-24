All Cursed Chest locations in the Fields in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

As you progress through Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you will uncover more and more collectibles. The Fields section is full of items for you to find. One of these items is Cursed Chests. There are two of them to discover in the Fields. Here are their locations.

Near where you started

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Adira’s Love quest, you will get a new quest called Adira’s Fear. Head to the forge area and go to the other side of where the quest marker is. You will find the massive stone door that you went through to enter the Fields. To the left of the door, you will see a building with rocks in front of it. Use a bomb on the rocks to move them out of the way and go inside the building. The Cursed Chest is inside. For this chest, you will have 33 seconds to destroy 10 enemies. As a reward, you will get a Rot Spirit.

By the hat cart

Screenshot by Gamepur

After saving Rufus and heading to the forge section of the Fields, go across the bridge and turn left. Follow the pathway and you will come across a group of buildings. Among these buildings is a hat cart. Nearby the hat cart you will see a cursed chest. It’s pretty easy to spot. The chest will spawn eight enemies and task you with defeating them. Be careful, one of them is an old boss who holds a bit of a grudge. As a reward for opening the chest, you will get the Cowboy Rot Hat.