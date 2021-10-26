All Día de los Muertos Sale Legend skins and cosmetics in Apex Legends

While the main event in Apex Legends right now is the Monsters Within Halloween event, there is also a Día de los Muertos celebration going on. The Día de los Muertos Sale has taken over the current store rotation, and features both new and returning cosmetics. For those who don’t know, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday to celebrate friends, family and loved ones who have passed on. It is most prominent in Mexico, but is also celebrated in other countries.

All Día de los Muertos Sale

The Día de los Muertos Sale is a mixture of brand-new items and returning exclusive items. The new cosmetics are all Epic-tier, while the returning cosmetics are a mix of Epic and Legendary-tier cosmetics. Most bundles focus on a specific Legend for this sale, but there is also a bundle that includes everything in the sale, as well as 15 Apex Packs. In total, there are ten unique cosmetics available in the sale, not including anything you may get in the packs: Five Legend skins, four weapon skins, and one banner frame.

New Cosmetics

These cosmetics were introduced to the game by this sale and have never been seen before. The Octane skin can be purchased in a bundle, or separately. If you purchase the bundle, you will also get two Octane Packs.

Muerte Rapida (Epic Octane skin)

Altar Ego (Epic Octane banner frame)

Flirting With Death (Rare Volt skin)

Returning Cosmetics

These cosmetics are returning from previous events and are only available via their respective bundles.

Soldado de la Muerte (Legendary Bangalore skin)

La Catrina (Legendary Bangalore skin)

Boom Stick (Legendary Mastiff skin)

Dark Side (Legendary Gibraltar skin)

Moonlight Bash (Epic EVA-8 skin)

Banshee Queen (Epic Loba skin)

Ready to Pounce (Epic Prowler skin)