All Dialga raid weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Dialga is a five-star raid players want to try and jump on as quickly as possible in Pokémon Go. Dialga is considered one of the best legendary Pokémon for players to use in the PvP Battle League, and it’s also extremely effective in being used in other five-star raids. If you’re planning on taking on Dialga in a five-star raid, you want to make sure you have a few other trainers backing you up to increase your chances of taking it down. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Dialga’s raid weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to use against it.

All Dialga weaknesses

Dialga is a Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting and Ground-types, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. Because of how many resistances it is, you’re going to have a rough time trying to find the best way to take it down, so you want to stick with using Ground or Fighting-type Pokémon and ones that know those moves.

Best Pokémon counters

The best Pokémon you want to use against Dialga will be shadow Machamp, Excadrill, and Groudon.

Shadow Machamp is a Fighting-type Pokémon that can be extremely good against Dialga. The problem is that it won’t last too long, given how weak it can be. It can only take a handful of hits before it’s going to go down. Therefore, you might want to use it at the beginning of your rotation, so it has the least chance of facing off against any of Dialga’s charged moves, giving it the best chance to stay alive. The best moveset you can use on shadow Machamp will be the fast move counter, and the charged moves cross chop and dynamic punch.

The next one we’re going to recommend is Excadrill, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. Excadrill has a small advantage over some of the other damage-focused Ground-types in that it’s a Steel-type, so it has several other resistances, but it still doesn’t have the best set of defenses. Regardless, Excadrill can hit really hard. The best moveset you can teach Excadrill will be the fast move mud shot and the charged moves drill run and rock slide.

The final Pokémon counter recommendation we have against Dialga will be the legendary Ground-type, Groudon. If you need a Pokémon to go against Dialga in the Pokémon Master League, Groudon is the best choice. It’s capable of dealing massive amounts of damage against Dialga, and you can use it nearly anywhere in your roster. While Groudon can be difficult to find because it’s tied to five-star raids, it’s shown up enough that it can be a common option for most trainers. The best moveset to teach Groudon is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves earthquake and fire punch.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to go against Dialga. These are other choices that you can use to boost your roster that we highly recommend considering.

Conkeldurr

Garchomp

Hariyama

Incarnate Landorus

Krookodile

Lucario

Mamoswine

Mega Lopunny

Rhyperior

Sirfetch’d

Therian Landorus

After you defeat Dialga, you’ll have a chance to capture it and add it to your collection. There is a one in 20 chance of Dialga being a shiny version.