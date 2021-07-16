The best moveset for Dialga in Pokémon Go

Dialga is one of the best legendary Pokémon players can go after in Pokémon Go. It has incredible stats and can be exceptionally difficult to battle against. Almost all of the high-tier Master League competitors in the Pokémon Go Battle League use one, so it’s almost become a tradition to see them in at least one of your five battle sets. If you can catch this Pokémon, you want to make the most use of it. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset for Dialga.

Dialga is a Dragon and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting and Ground-type Pokémon, but it is resistant to Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type Pokémon. With so many resistances, it isn’t easy to find a good Pokémon to use against Dialga. It also has a maximum CP of 4.038, an attack of 229, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 173. With XL candy, Dialga can reach a maximum CP of 4.565, an attack of 243, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 184.

These are all of the moves Dialga can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type) – 4 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn ) – 1 turn

Metal Claw (Steel-type) – 5 damage and 3 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type) – 150 damage and 65 energy (100% chance to lower the user’s attack by two ranks)

Iron Head (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Despite being an excellent Pokémon, Dialga does not have too many fast move and charged move options, which is never bad. It makes it easier for every trainer to figure out what are the best choices. For the fast move, you want to go with dragon breath. It’s a faster move than metal claw, and it provides the same amount of energy, making it a better option so Dialga can use more of its charged moves.

When it comes to the charged moves, we can throw out thunder. Despite being a lower energy charged move compared to draco meteor, it doesn’t do as much damage, and Dialga receives a STAB modifier when attacking with draco meteor, which means it will do more damage. There’s no contest. The best charged moves for Dialga to use will be draco meteor and iron head.

The best moveset for Dialga to learn is the fast move dragon breath and the charged moves draco meteor and iron head.