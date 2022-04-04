All differences between Thundurus (Therian) and Thundurus (Incarnate) in Pokémon Go

A new legendary Pokémon has arrived to Pokémon Go, Therian Forme Thundurus. You can encounter it in five-star raids or as a Battle League reward. It’s a different form than the other Pokémon, Thundurus, and the two are distinctly different. In this guide, we cover all differences between Therian Forme Thundurus and Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go.

These are the stats for Incarnate Forme Thundurus in PvP and PvE.

PvP: Maximum CP – 3,345 Attack – 222 Defense – 141 Stamina – 160

PvE: Maximum CP – 3,782 Attack – 266 Defense – 164 Stamina – 188



These are the stats for Therian Forme Thundurus in PvP and PvE.

PvP: Maximum CP – 3,659 Attack – 244 Defense – 139 Stamina – 160

PvE: Maximum CP – 4,137 Attack – 295 Defense – 161 Stamina – 188



These Pokémon differ quite a bit when it comes to stats. It’s important to remember that they will not have the same movesets. The Therian Forme was initially believed to have the same moveset as the Incarnate Forme, but we discovered these Pokémon are different just before its release. The changes are better than expected, with the moveset for Therian Forme Thundurus making it a powerful Electric-type Pokémon.

Therian Forme Thundurus is stronger than the Incarnate Forme Thundurus. It’s in the numbers, and if you have to choose between the two, we will recommend the Therian Forme. Only the attack and defense stats change between the two, with Therian Forme Thundurus receiving more attack power and losing only two defense points.

Overall, Therian Forme Thundurus differs from Incarnate Forme Thundurus by having a higher attack power and slightly less defense. The defensive stat differences are minor, but the Therian Forme’s attack boost makes it a better Pokémon. When picking between these two, we recommend the Therian Forme.