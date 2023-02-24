All Eerie Mists habitat Pokémon Spawns in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

The Eerie Mists habitat will be featured during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. Similar to the other habitats that have appeared in larger events, there will be specific Pokémon spawning at an increased rate during this time. If you’re looking to catch a particular Pokémon, and have a chance at catching its shiny version, make sure you know what habitat it is set to appear in. Here’s what you need to know about all Pokémon Spawns for the Eerie Mists habitat during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Every Pokémon Spawn for the Eerie Mists habitat in Pokémon Go

The Eerie Mists habitat will feature 12 Pokémon for you to catch. You’ll have a limited time to encounter these specific Pokémon and add them to your collection. You’ll likely need to catch them at least once to complete any specific Collection Challenges during the event.

If you’re having trouble catching a particular Pokémon, placing a lure on a PokéStop or incense on your character is a good idea to increase your chances of finding them. If you use incense on your character, double-check to walk around, and you’re not standing in a single spot. When you stand in a single spot, the item will not work, preventing you from getting its benefits.

These are all 12 Pokémon you can encounter during the Eerie Mists habitat for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

Absol

Beldum

Chimecho

Luvdisc

Meditite

Ralts

Seviper

Snorunt

Spoink

Surskit

Whismur

Zangoose

Several of these Pokémon will be desirable to all Pokémon Go players because of their usefulness in the PvP meta and if you plan to utilize them for raids. Absol, Bedlum, Meditite, Ralts, and Snorunt are perfect examples of better choices.

It’s also important to note that it’s the first time Surskit has a chance to appear in its shiny version during this event. You’ll want to try catching this Pokémon as often throughout the event. Following the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, all players have a chance to encounter a shiny Surskit in the future.