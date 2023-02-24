All Blistering Sands habitat Pokémon Spawns in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event will feature a handful of specific habitat spawns that rotate throughout the day. Certain Pokémon, such as the Blistering Sands habitat, will appear during this time. You want to make sure you’re catching every specific Pokémon that can appear during this time, especially because they have an increased chance to appear in their shiny forms. Here’s what you need to know about all Blistering Sands habitat Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn.

Every Pokémon Spawn for the Blistering Sands habitat in Pokémon Go

You can encounter 11 specific Pokémon during this habitat. The habitat will appear for an hour, so you’ll need to be quick before it rotates to the next habitat, and you have to wait for it to appear again to catch these Pokémon. Each has a chance to be shiny, so if you’re hunting down a particularly shiny version, focus on those Pokémon when they appear in the wild. You can always use a lure on a nearby PokéStop or place an incense on your character. If you use incense, make sure to walk around to increase the overall effectiveness of this item.

These are all the Pokémon you can encounter during the Blistering Sands habitat hour.

Aron

Bagon

Baltoy

Cacnea

Lotad

Makuhita

Nincada

Nosepass

Numel

Poochyena

Torchic

Some of the better Pokémon you might be trying to acquire are Bagon, Aron, and Lotad. These Pokémon have viable, stronger forms that you can use during raids or in specific PvP encounters against other players.

However, this is the first time a shiny Cacnea can appear during this event. We encourage players to go out of their way to catch this Pokémon before it rotates. Following the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, Cacnea will have a chance to appear as a shiny version moving forward.