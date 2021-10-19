All enemy weaknesses in New World

There are several enemy types you expect to encounter in New World. These special enemies will prove challenging for you to battle against, and you’ll want to switch up your strategy based on their strengths and weaknesses. All enemies have a weakness, and learning how to exploit them best will make it easier to tackle certain pieces of content in New World with your group or by yourself. In this guide, we’ll be breaking down all of the enemy weaknesses in New World.

There are five types of enemies you can encounter in New World: Ancients, Angry Earth, Beasts, Corrupted, and The Lost.

The Ancients are the skeleton foes you may encounter when exploring ancient ruins. They have a shimmering, blue glow around their bodies, making them easier to identify. These foes take increased damage from Lightning, Strike, and Void damage. You want to avoid using Fire and Slashing damage against them.

The Angry Earth enemies are the ones that appear to be made of wood as if the trees sprung out and attacked you. These foes take increased damage from Fire and Slash damage. However, they are resistant to Lightning and Thrust damage.

Beasts are the many considered the many wild animals you encounter in the wild. You can find them all over New World, and you’ll primarily want to hunt them down for their meat and hides. Unfortunately, beasts are only weak to Thrust damage. Thankfully, they are not resistant to any other type of damage.

The Corrupted are the glowing red enemies that appear to be afflicted by some form of a disease. They move similar to the skeletons, but again, they’re easy to identify to the red growths they have on their body. These enemies are weak to Arcane, Nature, and Thrust damage, but they are resistant to Ice and Strike damage.

The final enemy type is The Lost. These are the spectral and still-living enemies that you’ll find in abandoned towns. The ghosts are easy to identify, but the humans are tricky; typically, they have glowing eyes and shuffle around like zombies. These foes are weak to Ice, Nature, and Strike attacks, but they are resistant to Thrust and Void damage.

Many of these creatures can be found in Expeditions, the dungeons, of New World. It never hurts to bring several weapons with you to counter these challenging foes and plan when preparing to battle specific bosses.