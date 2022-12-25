All event Delibird Tera Raid drops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Festive goodies are up for grabs.

Image via Nintendo

In celebration of the Christmas period, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced Delibird Tera Raid, the first major event for the generation nine games. During the event, Tera Raids will likely feature Delibird, and successfully taking down the Pokémon will net trainers some sweet rewards. That said, many trainers simply might know the potential rewards one can get by completing the raid; hence, we are listing all event Delibird Tera Raid drops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Every potential drop in Delibird Tera Raid

As is the case with normal Tera Raids, trainers will encounter Delibird Tera Raids ranging from One-Star difficulty to Five-Star. The rewards trainers can get from each difficulty level are mentioned in the table below.

Delibird Tera Raid levelGuranteed DropsPotential Drops
One-StarEXP. Candy XS, EXP. Candy S, Delibird ParcelEXP. Candy XS, EXP. Candy S, Leppa Berry, Oran Berry, Aspear Berry, Stardust, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather
Two-StarEXP. Candy S, Delibird ParcelEXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Leppa Berry, Oran Berry, Aspear Berry, Stardust, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather
Three-StarEXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Delibird Parcel, Active Type Tera ShardEXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Mago Berry, Lum Berry, Nugget, Star Piece, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather
Four-StarEXP. Candy M, EXP. Candy L, Delibird Parcel, Active Type Tera ShardEXP. Candy M, EXP. Candy L, Mago Berry, Lum Berry, Hondew Berry, Star Piece, Nugget, Current Type Tera Shard, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather
Five-StarEXP. Candy L, EXP. Candy XL, Delibird parcel, Active Type Tera Shard, Fire Tera Shard, Grass Tera Shard, Water Tera ShardEXP. Candy L, Rare Candy, Hondew Berry, Star Piece, Pearl String, Nugget, Adamant Mint, Modest Mint, PP Up, Bottle Cap, Current Type Tera Shard, Delibird Parcel, Ability Capsule, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather

The event will last from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25, 2022. Ensure that you have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded, as it is required to access the event.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved