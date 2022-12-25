In celebration of the Christmas period, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced Delibird Tera Raid, the first major event for the generation nine games. During the event, Tera Raids will likely feature Delibird, and successfully taking down the Pokémon will net trainers some sweet rewards. That said, many trainers simply might know the potential rewards one can get by completing the raid; hence, we are listing all event Delibird Tera Raid drops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Every potential drop in Delibird Tera Raid

As is the case with normal Tera Raids, trainers will encounter Delibird Tera Raids ranging from One-Star difficulty to Five-Star. The rewards trainers can get from each difficulty level are mentioned in the table below.

Delibird Tera Raid level Guranteed Drops Potential Drops One-Star EXP. Candy XS, EXP. Candy S, Delibird Parcel EXP. Candy XS, EXP. Candy S, Leppa Berry, Oran Berry, Aspear Berry, Stardust, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather Two-Star EXP. Candy S, Delibird Parcel EXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Leppa Berry, Oran Berry, Aspear Berry, Stardust, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather Three-Star EXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Delibird Parcel, Active Type Tera Shard EXP. Candy S, EXP. Candy M, Mago Berry, Lum Berry, Nugget, Star Piece, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather Four-Star EXP. Candy M, EXP. Candy L, Delibird Parcel, Active Type Tera Shard EXP. Candy M, EXP. Candy L, Mago Berry, Lum Berry, Hondew Berry, Star Piece, Nugget, Current Type Tera Shard, Delibird Parcel, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather Five-Star EXP. Candy L, EXP. Candy XL, Delibird parcel, Active Type Tera Shard, Fire Tera Shard, Grass Tera Shard, Water Tera Shard EXP. Candy L, Rare Candy, Hondew Berry, Star Piece, Pearl String, Nugget, Adamant Mint, Modest Mint, PP Up, Bottle Cap, Current Type Tera Shard, Delibird Parcel, Ability Capsule, Health Feather, Muscle Feather, Resist Feather, Genius Feather, Clever Feather, Swift Feather

The event will last from Friday, December 23, to Sunday, December 25, 2022. Ensure that you have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded, as it is required to access the event.