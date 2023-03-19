All Evolution cards in WWE 2K23 MyFaction

One of the better choices WWE 2K23 MyFaction has made is to continue to use Evolution cards. The rules for Evolution cards are simple: complete the objective, and the card will get stronger. We’re going to break down all of the currently known Evolution cards in WWE 2K23 and go over how to upgrade them.

Picking your starter pack

When you first boot up MyFaction, you’ll be asked to pick a brand. These cards will become the foundation of your new faction, and every starter pack comes with a Men’s Division and a Women’s Division evolution card. It’s very important that you can not get either of the starter packs that you don’t choose. All six of these superstars have different upgrade conditions and are listed below. The starter pack cards all have just a single upgrade from Gold to Emerald.

Related: Best MyFaction token reward cards in WWE 2K23

Starter Pack Bianca Belair

Land 20 Heavy Attacks

Pin six opponents

Land five Finishers

Starter Pack Matt Riddle

Land 30 Grab Attacks

Land 10 Diving Attacks

Pin five opponents

Starter Pack Bron Breaker

Land 30 Heavy Attacks

Land 20 Grab Attacks

Give Opponents Red head damage five times

Starter Pack Roxane Parez

Land 30 Grab Attacks

Land 10 Diving Attacks

Give opponents red leg damage ten times

Starter Pack Drew McIntyre

Land 20 Heavy Attacks

Land 20 Grab Attacks

Pin five Opponents

Starter Pack Liv Morgan

Land 40 Light Attacks

Land 10 Running Attacks

Escape 10 pins

Screenshot by Gamepur

The John Cena Deluxe edition evolution explained

If you choose to purchase either the Deluxe or Icon Edition of the game, you will receive a special John Cena Evolution card that can go from gold all the way up to ruby after completing objectives. Evolution cards will upgrade automatically after a match finishes if you’ve met the requirements. Below are all the objectives you need to complete.

Related: WWE 2K23 body slams its way up to the top of the rope – Review

John Cena Deluxe Edition evolution level 1

Land 75 Light Attacks

Land 45 Heavy Attacks

Land 5 Finishers

John Cena Deluxe Edition Evolution level 2

Give 10 opponents red torso damage

Land 50 grab attacks

Land 75 heavy attacks

John Cena Deluxe Edition Evolution level 3

Escape 30 pins

Land 15 Signature Moves

Land 15 Finishers

That’s all of the evolution cards currently in WWE 2K23. We’ll keep this list updated as more and more Superstars are released.