All Evolution cards in WWE 2K23 MyFaction
Level up your roster with this guide on every single evolution.
One of the better choices WWE 2K23 MyFaction has made is to continue to use Evolution cards. The rules for Evolution cards are simple: complete the objective, and the card will get stronger. We’re going to break down all of the currently known Evolution cards in WWE 2K23 and go over how to upgrade them.
Picking your starter pack
When you first boot up MyFaction, you’ll be asked to pick a brand. These cards will become the foundation of your new faction, and every starter pack comes with a Men’s Division and a Women’s Division evolution card. It’s very important that you can not get either of the starter packs that you don’t choose. All six of these superstars have different upgrade conditions and are listed below. The starter pack cards all have just a single upgrade from Gold to Emerald.
Related: Best MyFaction token reward cards in WWE 2K23
Starter Pack Bianca Belair
- Land 20 Heavy Attacks
- Pin six opponents
- Land five Finishers
Starter Pack Matt Riddle
- Land 30 Grab Attacks
- Land 10 Diving Attacks
- Pin five opponents
Starter Pack Bron Breaker
- Land 30 Heavy Attacks
- Land 20 Grab Attacks
- Give Opponents Red head damage five times
Starter Pack Roxane Parez
- Land 30 Grab Attacks
- Land 10 Diving Attacks
- Give opponents red leg damage ten times
Starter Pack Drew McIntyre
- Land 20 Heavy Attacks
- Land 20 Grab Attacks
- Pin five Opponents
Starter Pack Liv Morgan
- Land 40 Light Attacks
- Land 10 Running Attacks
- Escape 10 pins
The John Cena Deluxe edition evolution explained
If you choose to purchase either the Deluxe or Icon Edition of the game, you will receive a special John Cena Evolution card that can go from gold all the way up to ruby after completing objectives. Evolution cards will upgrade automatically after a match finishes if you’ve met the requirements. Below are all the objectives you need to complete.
Related: WWE 2K23 body slams its way up to the top of the rope – Review
John Cena Deluxe Edition evolution level 1
- Land 75 Light Attacks
- Land 45 Heavy Attacks
- Land 5 Finishers
John Cena Deluxe Edition Evolution level 2
- Give 10 opponents red torso damage
- Land 50 grab attacks
- Land 75 heavy attacks
John Cena Deluxe Edition Evolution level 3
- Escape 30 pins
- Land 15 Signature Moves
- Land 15 Finishers
That’s all of the evolution cards currently in WWE 2K23. We’ll keep this list updated as more and more Superstars are released.