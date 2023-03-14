Best MyFaction token reward cards in WWE 2K23

MyFaction is back for its sophomore season in WWE 2K23. While things are familiar, one of the more welcome changes is that Token Market players are cheaper than last year, which in fact directly mirrors WWE 2K23’s basketball cousin. With dozens of cards to pick from, it’s hard to understand which cards to go for, so we’re here to break down all the token rewards and help you separate the jabronis from the legends.

Best emerald card rewards in WWE 2K23

Emerald cards from the token market cost three tokens each and are the highest-value cards in terms of time. It takes dozens of matches to get enough MyFaction points to open a pack, but just a few matches to get a full team of token market players. You need to purchase 12 cards in order to unlock the Sapphire tier of cards. That’s 36 tokens to unlock the next tier and 60 tokens to purchase the full list. Here are our picks for the best emerald cards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boogeyman has a high-level Space Invader badge. Space Invader increases the power of submissions and thus shortens the time it takes to submit someone. It is critical if you want to be able to handle tag-team matches quickly. If you’re looking for other space invader cards in the Emerald Tier, try Brutus Creed.

Many of the Striker class cards in the game, like Cora Jade and Xia Li, have a badge called Sting Like a Bee that boosts your light (square on Playstation, X button on Xbox) and heavy attack (Cross on Playstation, A on Xbox). This is the bread and butter of WWE 2K23 and will be how you do most of your damage, so boosting it is never a bad call.

Best Saphire card rewards in WWE 2K23

Sapphire cards cost slightly more at five tokens per card and are the highest-rated cards available at launch. You need 14 Sapphire cards to unlock the next tier, or 70 tokens, and the entire collection is 100 tokens.

Angelo Dawkins is a great card in this tier, having access to Space Invader. Carmelo Hayes has a badge called All the Answers, which builds stun meter when you reverse or break your opponent’s attack. Stun guarantees that a move can’t be reversed and will make sure you pull off your big moves without issue.

Image via 2K Games

As we move to the women in the Sapphire Tier, our biggest standout is Douprop, who has an upgraded version of the new Wet Blanket Badge. This badge makes someone lose Special and Finisher energy every time they get stunned, making her a fantastic choice to bring into the new online section of MyFaction. There’s also Lacy Evans, who has the Lionheart Badge, which heals you when you use a finisher. We’ll keep this guide updated all year as new token rewards get released.