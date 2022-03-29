All Faces of the Franchise Team Affinity players in MLB The Show 22

Meet the Faces of the Franchise.

MLB The Show 22

It’s that time of year again, as MLB The Show 22 season is officially underway. And while some things in The Show will be changing, Team Affinity in Diamond Dynasty will be making a return. However, acquiring Team Affinity boss players will be a bit different as compared to MLB The Show 21. That’s because for The Show 22, these players will be moving to the time-limited Programs that San Diego Studios releases every few weeks. Plus, Team Affinity will be reverting back to its moniker from MLB The Show 20: Faces of the Franchise.

So, which players will be included in the Faces of the Franchise to start the year? Let’s go over what we know so far.

All Face of the Franchise bosses

Much like with Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.

Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:

American League

Orioles

Cedric Mullins

Red Sox

Rafael Devers

White Sox

Luis Robert

Indians

Emmanuel Clase

Tigers

Casey Mize

Astros

Kyle Tucker

Royals

Andrew Benintendi

Angels

Mike Trout

Twins

Byron Buxton

Yankees

Aroldis Chapman

Athletics

Sean Murphy

Mariners

Mitch Haniger

Rays

Wander Franco

Rangers

Corey Seager

Blue Jays

Alek Manoah

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Cubs

Coming soon.

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Coming soon.

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Coming soon.

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Coming soon.

Nationals

Coming soon.

As things stand right now, all Face of the Franchise players are slated to be 90 OVR cards. This list will be updated as San Diego Studios reveals more cards.

