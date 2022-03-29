All Faces of the Franchise Team Affinity players in MLB The Show 22
Meet the Faces of the Franchise.
It’s that time of year again, as MLB The Show 22 season is officially underway. And while some things in The Show will be changing, Team Affinity in Diamond Dynasty will be making a return. However, acquiring Team Affinity boss players will be a bit different as compared to MLB The Show 21. That’s because for The Show 22, these players will be moving to the time-limited Programs that San Diego Studios releases every few weeks. Plus, Team Affinity will be reverting back to its moniker from MLB The Show 20: Faces of the Franchise.
So, which players will be included in the Faces of the Franchise to start the year? Let’s go over what we know so far.
All Face of the Franchise bosses
Much like with Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.
Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:
American League
Orioles
Cedric Mullins
Red Sox
Rafael Devers
White Sox
Luis Robert
Indians
Emmanuel Clase
Tigers
Casey Mize
Astros
Kyle Tucker
Royals
Andrew Benintendi
Angels
Mike Trout
Twins
Byron Buxton
Yankees
Aroldis Chapman
Athletics
Sean Murphy
Mariners
Mitch Haniger
Rays
Wander Franco
Rangers
Corey Seager
Blue Jays
Alek Manoah
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Coming soon.
Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Cubs
Coming soon.
Reds
Coming soon.
Rockies
Coming soon.
Dodgers
Coming soon.
Marlins
Coming soon.
Brewers
Coming soon.
Mets
Coming soon.
Phillies
Coming soon.
Pirates
Coming soon.
Padres
Coming soon.
Giants
Coming soon.
Cardinals
Coming soon.
Nationals
Coming soon.
As things stand right now, all Face of the Franchise players are slated to be 90 OVR cards. This list will be updated as San Diego Studios reveals more cards.