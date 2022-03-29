All Faces of the Franchise Team Affinity players in MLB The Show 22

It’s that time of year again, as MLB The Show 22 season is officially underway. And while some things in The Show will be changing, Team Affinity in Diamond Dynasty will be making a return. However, acquiring Team Affinity boss players will be a bit different as compared to MLB The Show 21. That’s because for The Show 22, these players will be moving to the time-limited Programs that San Diego Studios releases every few weeks. Plus, Team Affinity will be reverting back to its moniker from MLB The Show 20: Faces of the Franchise.

So, which players will be included in the Faces of the Franchise to start the year? Let’s go over what we know so far.

All Face of the Franchise bosses

Much like with Team Affinity in MLB The Show 21, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.

Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:

American League

Orioles

Cedric Mullins

🤩Today we are revealing the Faces of the Franchise players for the AL East!🤩@FlankThomas will do the honors for the #RedSox.

Hey @MLBGaming, tell the @BlueJays fans who their Faces of the Franchise player is… 🇨🇦

See all of the reveals here: https://t.co/HsONMOshVD#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/acEd8WP55T — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 26, 2022

Red Sox

Rafael Devers

White Sox

Luis Robert

Here are your Faces of the Franchise players from the AL Central!🙌



The @Guardians card will be revealed by none other than @FuzzyfromYT.

Go to the @MLBGaming socials to find out who the @Royals player is.👑



See all of the reveals here: https://t.co/HsONMOaGx3#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/M1lZm7OSZZ — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 27, 2022

Indians

Emmanuel Clase

Tigers

Casey Mize

Astros

Kyle Tucker

It’s time to reveal the AL West division for Faces of the Franchise! 🔥

Check out @littlemann17 who will be revealing the Angels card.😇

Our friends from the @Rangers will help us with their card reveal at 5 PM PT.



See all of the reveals here: https://t.co/HsONMOaGx3#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/yNHwrdSUVK — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2022

Royals

Andrew Benintendi

Beni! Andrew Benintendi is your @Royals Face of the Franchise card in @MLBTheShow 22!



Collect @asben16 by playing the FOTF featured program when the game launches on April 5th.#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/12Q2DweBkj — MLB Gaming (@MLBGaming) March 27, 2022

Angels

Mike Trout

Twins

Byron Buxton

Yankees

Aroldis Chapman

Athletics

Sean Murphy

Mariners

Mitch Haniger

Rays

Wander Franco

The results are in! 🗳️



Here are the attributes for Wander Franco!#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/Z2M4MXZpRp — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2022

Rangers

Corey Seager

Blue Jays

Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah is your @BlueJays Face of the Franchise card in @MLBTheShow 22!



Earn @Alek_Manoah6 by playing the FOTF featured program when the game launches on April 5th!#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/SACnWKc7vX — MLB Gaming (@MLBGaming) March 26, 2022

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Here is the first look at the Faces of the Franchise Series in #MLBTheShow 22!

More reveals are coming tomorrow for this new Featured Program. 😎



Pre-order the MVP or Digital Deluxe versions to join Early Access on 4/1: https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4 pic.twitter.com/d3J3Mo4GVF — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 25, 2022

Cubs

Coming soon.

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Coming soon.

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Coming soon.

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Coming soon.

Nationals

Coming soon.

As things stand right now, all Face of the Franchise players are slated to be 90 OVR cards. This list will be updated as San Diego Studios reveals more cards.