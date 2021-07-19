All Families in Roblox Demonfall

Demonfall is a Demon Slayer inspired game that is available on Roblox. While you progress through the storyline, your actions in the game will decide whether you belong to Slayers or the Demons.

Upon starting the game, players will have to make different choices, including breathing techniques and families you pledge your allegiance to. However, unlike the breathing techniques, players do not have full control over the decision to pick their family. You will roll for your family at the start of the game in an RNG-based system. Fortunately, if you are unhappy with the result, you can always restart the game.

All Families

Family Name Rarity % Slayer Abilities Demon Abilities Kamado 0.5% +20% XP boost, start with Dance of the Fire God, able to learn Sun Breath quicker Immune to Sunlight Tomioka 1.0% When you spawn, you’ll get Shoulder Bash and Lunge, Get Water Breathing as the eleventh form None Tokito 1.0% +10% XP boost, learns Mist’s 7th Form Get moon breathing Himejima 1.0% Get additional 30 health after buff None Rengoku 1.0% +20% Flames damage, get Flames as 9th form None Shinazugawa 1.0% Get a 25% quicker stomach drain and improved health, can use your scent to attract demons None Iguro 2.0% Get dash mastery, +2 Walk speed None Haganezuka 2.0% Don’t need money to forge items, 5x ore sell price None Agatsuma 2.0% When knocked down, enter a 45-second berserk state that grants +50% damage and +20% health. None Ubuyashiki 2.0% Start with 2SP and gain 10% experience, permanent burn injury None Kanroji 2.0% Deal +20% extra damage. None Kocho 2.0% Poison anything that attacks you at melee range None Hashibira 2.0% Grants 10% Stomach Drain and Health Regeneration None Uzui 8.8% None None Nakahara 8.8% None None Kanamori 8.8% None None Tsuyuri 8.8% None None Takada 8.8% None None Urokodaki 8.8% None None Kuwajima 8.8% None None Kanzaki 8.8% None None Terauchi 8.8% None None

Not all families have Slayer abilities or Demon abilities. Players that are not satisfied with their families can also restart the game and reroll for the desired family.