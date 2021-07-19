All Families in Roblox Demonfall
Everything you need to know about the families in Roblox Demonfall.
Demonfall is a Demon Slayer inspired game that is available on Roblox. While you progress through the storyline, your actions in the game will decide whether you belong to Slayers or the Demons.
Upon starting the game, players will have to make different choices, including breathing techniques and families you pledge your allegiance to. However, unlike the breathing techniques, players do not have full control over the decision to pick their family. You will roll for your family at the start of the game in an RNG-based system. Fortunately, if you are unhappy with the result, you can always restart the game.
All Families
|Family Name
|Rarity %
|Slayer Abilities
|Demon Abilities
|Kamado
|0.5%
|+20% XP boost, start with Dance of the Fire God, able to learn Sun Breath quicker
|Immune to Sunlight
|Tomioka
|1.0%
|When you spawn, you’ll get Shoulder Bash and Lunge, Get Water Breathing as the eleventh form
|None
|Tokito
|1.0%
|+10% XP boost, learns Mist’s 7th Form
|Get moon breathing
|Himejima
|1.0%
|Get additional 30 health after buff
|None
|Rengoku
|1.0%
|+20% Flames damage, get Flames as 9th form
|None
|Shinazugawa
|1.0%
|Get a 25% quicker stomach drain and improved health, can use your scent to attract demons
|None
|Iguro
|2.0%
|Get dash mastery, +2 Walk speed
|None
|Haganezuka
|2.0%
|Don’t need money to forge items, 5x ore sell price
|None
|Agatsuma
|2.0%
|When knocked down, enter a 45-second berserk state that grants +50% damage and +20% health.
|None
|Ubuyashiki
|2.0%
|Start with 2SP and gain 10% experience, permanent burn injury
|None
|Kanroji
|2.0%
|Deal +20% extra damage.
|None
|Kocho
|2.0%
|Poison anything that attacks you at melee range
|None
|Hashibira
|2.0%
|Grants 10% Stomach Drain and Health Regeneration
|None
|Uzui
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Nakahara
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Kanamori
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Tsuyuri
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Takada
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Urokodaki
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Kuwajima
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Kanzaki
|8.8%
|None
|None
|Terauchi
|8.8%
|None
|None
Not all families have Slayer abilities or Demon abilities. Players that are not satisfied with their families can also restart the game and reroll for the desired family.