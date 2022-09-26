All Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go

The Fashion Week 2022 event has arrived in Pokémon Go. In this event, fashionable Pokémon will appear throughout the mobile game, allowing players to catch these stylishly Pokémon, along with some new choices, such as the shiny version of Yveltal and Mareanie as it makes its debut in the game. While the event is live, a brief Timed Research is available to everyone in the game. This guide covers all Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards

There will only be two tasks for you to complete during this event. The reward for the first and second tasks have you going against a Fashion Challenger, which will feature an NPC. Upon defeating the NPC, you will receive the real reward: a Pokémon encounter. Both of these battles should be relatively easy, making them viable for all Pokémon Go players to complete.

These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive as you complete the Fashion Week 2022 Timed Research.

Task 1

Use three berries to help catch Pokémon – A Lure Module

Catch five Pokémon – Five Poké Balls

Take five snapshots of wild Pokémon – 20 Nanab berries

Rewards: A Fashion Challenger. Upon defeating the Fashion Challenge, you will have a Croagunk encounter.

Task 2

Make three Great Curveball throws – 10 Great Balls

Take a snapshot of Mareanie in the wild – 10 Razz Berries

Catch a Furfrou – 25 Furfrou Candy

Rewards: A Fashion Challenger. Upon defeating the Fashion Challenger, you will have a Diglett encounter.

Task 3

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make three Excellent Curveball throws – 25 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon – 2 Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: A Fashion Challenger. You will receive 10,000 Stardust and an Absol encounter upon defeating the Fashion Challenger.