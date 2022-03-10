All Fire Giant armor locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

As you explore Svartalfheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ll have the chance to engage in combat against the Fire and Frost Giants. Each of their own enemies for you to defeat, giving you a taste of frost and fire powers, unleashed against you. While searching around Svartalfheim, you’ll find pieces of Fire Giant armor that you can equip to add to your collection. In this guide, we’ll cover all Fire Giant armor piece locations you can find in Assassins’ Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

All Fire Giant armor locations

There are five pieces of this entire set that you’ll need to find to complete it. When you do, you’ll gain an increased bonus to melee damage whenever your weapons are on fire, and increased melee resistance.

Fire Giant Helmet

The Fire Giant helmet might be one of the first you can find. It will be within a chest at Gomull-Bru, an outpost you can find to the southwest of your starting position in the game. You’ll need a Fire Giant power to access the rock blocking the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fire Giant Bracers

Next, you can find the Fire Giant bracers close to Uldar, a city overrun by Muspel soldiers. You’ll need to investigate the large lava flow at the northwest of Uldar, and use the Fire Giant powers to wiggle into the side, before finding the entrance to the hidden location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fire Giant Chest

The Fire Giant chest piece will be inside a chest in Skidgardr, to the south of the map. While the chest piece is not difficult to find, you will need to locate the two keys to open the chest up and access the contents inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fire Giant Trousers

You can find the Fire Giant Trousers in a town called Forfinn-nama. It’s in the Svaladal region, in the southeast part of this area. Upon entering the town, adventure into a mine on the northeast section, and make sure to grab the Power of Muspelheim at the entrance. Once inside, you’ll need it to reach the next area, full of poison. However, you can use your torch to destroy it, or dash through it, if you have enough rations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first poison area, there will be a second one above water. You’ll need to dive into the water, and grab they key on the right side of the waterway, before diving down, and entering the next room. When you breach the surface, turn to the left, and there will be a locked gate. You will need the Power of Muspelheim again. If you don’t have any, take the exit out of this room to return to the surface to grab more Hugr. Once you have enough, return, and use the key you found to open the gate and grab the trousers inside the chest.

Fire Giant Cloak

The Fire Giant Cloak is in Eitri. Similar to the previous items, you’ll need a Power of Muspelheim available to reach it. The building with the cloak will be full of lava, which means you’ll need to activate the Power of Muspelheim to reach it. Inside the building, you’ll need to pull a shelf to the middle to reach the ladder, and make your way to the top. The cloak will be inside the chest.