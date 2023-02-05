Roblox DOORS codes (February 2023)

There is always some unique and amazing game coming out on Roblox. You will see games in many genres, but only a few horror puzzle games, but if you are looking for a great new game on Roblox, DOORS is a great option. In this game, you will have many doors to walk into, and selecting the wrong one will result in your death.

Remember, it will give you goosebumps, and it’s not for a faint-hearted person. The game will start getting easier as you play it more, but to get a quick boost, you have some codes to help you. These codes will help you get knobs and revives.

Related: Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes

All codes for Roblox DOORS codes

All working codes for Roblox DOORS codes

SORRYFORDELAY — Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive SCREECHSUCKS— Reward: 25 Knobs

All expired codes for Roblox DOORS codes

ONEBILLIONVISITS — Reward: 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost

— Reward: 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost PSST — Reward: 50 Knobs

— Reward: 50 Knobs LOOKBEHINDYOU — Reward: 10 Knobs and 1 Revive

— Reward: 10 Knobs and 1 Revive TEST — Reward: 1 Knob

— Reward: 1 Knob 500MVisits — Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive 100MVISITS— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

Related: Roblox Dealership Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox DOORS codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unaware of how to redeem the codes Roblox DOORS, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox DOORS on your device.

Look for the shop button on the right side of your screen.

Click on it, and a pop-up will appear.

You will see the space to enter the codes on top of that pop-up.

Type any working codes and tap the tick option to redeem the codes.

How to get more Roblox DOORS codes from Twitter, YouTube, and Discord

To get more Roblox DOORS codes, you can use the game’s official Twitter, YouTube, and Discord. On Twitter, follow the official Roblox DOORS account and keep an eye out for codes. You can also check LSPLASH’s YouTube for updates, soundtracks, and videos that may have codes. Additionally, you can join the LSPLASH Discord server, where you can interact with other players and sometimes receive codes from moderators. It’s a good idea to regularly check these platforms for new opportunities to get Roblox DOORS codes.

Roblox DOORS codes not working

There are two main reasons why the Roblox DOORS codes might not be working: typos and code expiration. Firstly, if you are typing the code manually, there is a chance of making a mistake. To avoid this, it’s recommended to copy and paste the code to ensure accuracy. Secondly, codes are often released for a limited time, and once the expiration date passes, they can no longer be redeemed. It’s important to check the validity of the code before attempting to redeem it.

All DOORS Achievements and Badges

Here are all 32 current Achievements and Badges in Roblox DOORS.

Back From The Dead Betrayal Detour Evil Be Gone Expert Technician Eviction Notice Herb Of Viridis Hundred Of Many In Plain Sight Interconnected It Stares Back Join The Group Look At Me Meet Jack Meet Timothy One Of Many Out Of My Way Pls Donate Rebound Rock Bottom Sshh! Stay Out Of My Way Supporting Small Businesses Take A Breather Ten Of Many Two Steps Forward Unbound Welcome Welcome Back Wrong Room You Can Run I See You QA Tester

All DOORS entities in the latest update

Here is the list of all new entities in the latest Roblox DOORS update.