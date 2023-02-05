Roblox DOORS codes (February 2023)

Redeem the codes to get a new life.

Image Via Roblox

There is always some unique and amazing game coming out on Roblox. You will see games in many genres, but only a few horror puzzle games, but if you are looking for a great new game on Roblox, DOORS is a great option. In this game, you will have many doors to walk into, and selecting the wrong one will result in your death.

Remember, it will give you goosebumps, and it’s not for a faint-hearted person. The game will start getting easier as you play it more, but to get a quick boost, you have some codes to help you. These codes will help you get knobs and revives.

Related: Roblox Dragon Ball XL codes

All codes for Roblox DOORS codes

All working codes for Roblox DOORS codes

  • SORRYFORDELAY— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive
  • SCREECHSUCKS— Reward: 25 Knobs

All expired codes for Roblox DOORS codes

  • ONEBILLIONVISITS— Reward: 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost
  • PSST— Reward: 50 Knobs
  • LOOKBEHINDYOU— Reward: 10 Knobs and 1 Revive
  • TEST— Reward: 1 Knob
  • 500MVisits— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive
  • 100MVISITS— Reward: 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

Related: Roblox Dealership Simulator codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox DOORS codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are unaware of how to redeem the codes Roblox DOORS, follow the steps below to do it easily.

  • Launch Roblox DOORS on your device.
  • Look for the shop button on the right side of your screen.
  • Click on it, and a pop-up will appear.
  • You will see the space to enter the codes on top of that pop-up.
  • Type any working codes and tap the tick option to redeem the codes.

How to get more Roblox DOORS codes from Twitter, YouTube, and Discord

To get more Roblox DOORS codes, you can use the game’s official Twitter, YouTube, and Discord. On Twitter, follow the official Roblox DOORS account and keep an eye out for codes. You can also check LSPLASH’s YouTube for updates, soundtracks, and videos that may have codes. Additionally, you can join the LSPLASH Discord server, where you can interact with other players and sometimes receive codes from moderators. It’s a good idea to regularly check these platforms for new opportunities to get Roblox DOORS codes.

Roblox DOORS codes not working

There are two main reasons why the Roblox DOORS codes might not be working: typos and code expiration. Firstly, if you are typing the code manually, there is a chance of making a mistake. To avoid this, it’s recommended to copy and paste the code to ensure accuracy. Secondly, codes are often released for a limited time, and once the expiration date passes, they can no longer be redeemed. It’s important to check the validity of the code before attempting to redeem it.

All DOORS Achievements and Badges

Here are all 32 current Achievements and Badges in Roblox DOORS.

  1. Back From The Dead
  2. Betrayal
  3. Detour
  4. Evil Be Gone
  5. Expert Technician
  6. Eviction Notice
  7. Herb Of Viridis
  8. Hundred Of Many
  9. In Plain Sight
  10. Interconnected
  11. It Stares Back
  12. Join The Group
  13. Look At Me
  14. Meet Jack
  15. Meet Timothy
  16. One Of Many
  17. Out Of My Way
  18. Pls Donate
  19. Rebound
  20. Rock Bottom
  21. Sshh!
  22. Stay Out Of My Way
  23. Supporting Small Businesses
  24. Take A Breather
  25. Ten Of Many
  26. Two Steps Forward
  27. Unbound
  28. Welcome
  29. Welcome Back
  30. Wrong Room
  31. You Can Run
  32. I See You
  33. QA Tester

All DOORS entities in the latest update

Here is the list of all new entities in the latest Roblox DOORS update.

  • A-60
  • A-90
  • A-120
  • Bob
  • Curious Light
  • Dupe
  • El Globlino
  • Jeff
  • Rift
  • Snare
  • Void

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved