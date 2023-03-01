In Len’s Island, players are required to cook various foods that provide different buffs and beneficial effects upon consumption. Although players will gradually discover new recipes while playing the game, it’s possible to complete the campaign without uncovering all the fireplace recipes. For those who don’t wish to discover every recipe themselves, we’ve put together a table of all fireplace recipes in Len’s Island and their effects.

Every fireplace recipe in Len’s Island

Recipe Ingredients Health Hunger Effect Blueberry Muffin Oil x1, Flour x10, Blueberries x3 35 40 None Banana Bread Oil x1, Flour x10, Banana x2 25 49 additional 5 hunger for 10s and 2 health for 5s Bread Oil x1, Flour x10 10 29 None Fish Ramen Oil x1, Raw Bluegill x1, Raw Swordfish 50 80 None Pumpkin Pie Oil x1, Flour x10, Pumpkin x1 25 75 None Mushroom Stew Oil x1, Flour x10, Mushroom x10 90 89 None Mango Trout Oil x1, Mango x3, Raw Rainbow Trout x1 60 40 additional 10% attack speed and movement speed for 2 minutes

Every recipe requires Oil as an ingredient, so it’s a no-brainer to always have a few in your stock. Furthermore, most raw ingredients can be consumed directly without putting them in any recipe, but the buffs it will provide would be minimal. It’s also worth noting that the fireplace differs from the campfire, which you’ll be using in the game’s early stages. A campfire can only cook raw fish, whereas most high-tier recipes are cooked on a fireplace. To get your own fireplace, you’ll need to craft it using Wood x15, Stone x60, and Coal x10.