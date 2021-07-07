All flying mounts in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

There are several mounts you can obtain World of Warcraft that increase your speed and let you travel the game in style. If you’re looking for a new flying mount to add to your collection, there are several you can obtain in the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update that let you glide around the area in style and get you to point A to point B without too much effort. These are all of the flying mounts you can obtain in the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and how to receive them.

There are four flying mounts available for each Covenant.

Kyrian Covenant

You can acquire these mounts from the Kyrian Covenant.

Ascendant’s Aquilon: You can earn this mount once you reach renown level 70. It costs 7,500 Reservoir Anima.

Battle-Hardened Aquilon: You can earn this mount from earning reputation with Death’s Advance by speaking with Duchess Mynx in Korthia. It costs 1,000 Stygia.

Elysian Aquilon: You will receive this flying mount once you reach renown level 45 with the Kyrian Covenant.

Foresworn Aquilon: You can acquire from completing the Intact Aquilon Core quest. The quest drops from the Korthian Aberration Wild Worldcracker, which becomes available when the Popo’s Potion Patrol event is triggered.

Necrolord Covenant

These are the flying mounts you can acquire the Necorlord Covenant.

Battlefield Swarmer Harness: You can receive this flying after completing the One the Offensive achievement for completing covenant assaults in the Maw activities. It will cost 1,000 Stygia.

Lord of the Corpseflies: This flying mount will drop from a Fleshwing in Korthia. The Fleshwings spawn during the Corpse Heap Necro-lord event.

Maldraxxian Corpsefly Harness: You can purchase this mount once you have reached renown level 45 for the Necrolord Covenant.

Regal Corpsefly Harness: You can speak with Su Zettai in the Seat of the Primus to unlock this mount. You must reach renown level 70 with the Necrolord Covenant, and you have to pay 7,500 Reservoir Anima.

Night Fae Covenant

These are the flying mounts you can acquire on the Night Fae Covenant.

Ardenweald Wilderling Harness: You can unlock this mount by reaching level 45 renown with the Night Fae Covenant.

Autumnal Wilderling Harness: You will need to speak with Elwyn in The Heart of the Forest in Ardenweald to unlock this mount. You will also need to reach renown level 70 and pay 7,500 Reservoir Anima for it.

Summer Wilderling Harness: The chance to unlock this mount happens when complecting the Escaped Wilderling Event in Hope’s Ascent. Karras will ask you to help attempt to capture an Escaper Wilderling, and when the creature’s health reaches 20%, you will need to mount the beast, click the correct buttons to lead it back to camp, and it will drop the Talon-Pierced Mawsworn Lockbox. There’s a chance for this flying mount to be inside it.

Winter Wilderling Harness: You can purchase this mount from Duchess Mynx in Korthia. You must have the On the Offensive achievement unlocked, and it costs 1,000 Stygia to buy it.

Venthyr Covenant

These are the flying mounts you acquire on the Venthyr Covenant.